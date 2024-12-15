5 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 12/15/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs

The veteran acquisitions of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes paid dividends for the San Antonio Spurs early-season defense, but those are already diminishing.

Over every team's respective last 10 games, San Antonio has the third-worst defensive rating (118.6 DRTG) while playing at the league's 11th-highest pace.

The Minnesota Timberwolves's league-best DRTG in this time (101.2) checks out with their personnel and last year's ranking, so I'm not trifling with this full-game over, but the Wolves should be able to score.

This is a huge pace-up spot for them, so while the Timberwolves haven't exceeded 109 points in their last seven games (!), oddsmakers haven't handed out a free under here. San Antonio has ceded at least 115 points in seven of their last eight games. It's almost a different sport.

numberFire is forecasting 113.7 median points for Minny this evening.

A player who could help them get there is Rudy Gobert.

Gobert will never be known for offense, but it's possible a little friendly rivalry with fellow countryman Victor Wembanyama brings out a little aggression on that end, and this would be the spot for it. San Antonio -- usually tasking Wemby with help defense -- has allowed the sixth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Quietly, the four-time DPOY has scored in double figures three times this month (five games), averaging 11.6 points per contest. In a plus matchup, our daily NBA projections expect 12.6 points from the pivot on Sunday.

New York Knicks at Orlando Magic

In two games without Franz Wagner (oblique), the Orlando Magic have beaten the Phoenix Suns and gave the Milwaukee Bucks everything they could handle in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

This just can't possibly be sustainable.

With Wagner on the court this year, they have a +8.4 net rating (NRTG), according to PBP Stats. Without him on the floor, that NRTG drops to -2.8. Though they've hung on across 96 minutes while also still missing Paolo Banchero (oblique), this is going to be a bad basketball team soon enough.

That's not ideal news opposite a healthy New York Knicks squad that has a +7.6 NRTG when their starting five all played in the game.

Surprisingly, only 66% of the bets at FanDuel are on New York, but 74% of the money is to indicate a sharp play. I expected both figures closer to 90%. Orlando will pull back with such crucial injuries at some point.

Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers

I couldn't have imagined myself betting a Los Angeles Lakers under a couple of weeks ago, but they've quietly steadied the ship amid the offense imploding without LeBron James (foot).

In lieu of a bottom-five DRTG, L.A. ranks just ninth-worst in that regard (114.5) over their last 10 games. In this same time, the Lakers have the league's second-worst offensive rating (102.6 ORTG) and have shifted down to its seventh-slowest pace, though. All of these changes will help the case for an under.

This total implies LeBron will play, but Memphis Grizzlies is also just scorching at the moment. They're a top-seven team over their last 10 games by ORTG and NRTG while playing at the league's fastest pace (106.2). Talk about a buzzsaw.

Nonetheless, this highest total of the day might have creeped too high. nF expects just 232.1 points in this contest, and this line could absolutely plummet if James is ruled out.

If betting Memphis' game under wasn't scary enough, how about Ja Morant's combo prop?

The dynamic guard is averaging 28.2 points and rebounds (PR) per game this month to head up the Grizzlies' buzzsaw, but this has also come with 38.7% three-point shooting compared to a 31.7% rate for the season.

Los Angeles' defensive issues have largely come from the interior, so it might be a surprise that the bottom-10 defense is actually allowing the 5th-fewest points and 12th-fewest rebounds to opposing point guards. I've left out assists here with L.A. surrendering the sixth-most while funneling passes inside.

We've got Ja projected for just 22.5 PR in this game. That'd only grow more concerning in a potential blowout without LeBron.

