5 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Monday 5/26/25

Today's Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki is having little to no issues at the plate whenever he faces left-handed pitching, posting the third-best wOBA (.523), third-best wRC+ (243), and second-best ISO (.457) among qualified hitters in that split. On Monday, Suzuki will square off against an inexperienced lefty (Carson Palmquist) and a shaky Colorado Rockies bullpen at home.

Across his first 2 starts and 8.1 innings pitched in the majors this season, Palmquist has given up a combined 16 hits, 5 walks, and 11 earned runs while striking out only 2 batters. Considering that Palmquist has yet to pitch into the the fifth inning, we'll likely see plenty of Colorado's relievers, who are registering the worst SIERA (4.27), fifth-worst WHIP (1.50), eighth-worst HR/9 (1.16), and lowest strikeout rate (18.8%).

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Seiya Suzuki +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Although I don't hate the idea of backing Suzuki to hit a homer in Monday's contest, Wrigley Field is one of the most wind-receptive stadiums in baseball, and winds are expected to be blowing in from left field. Suzuki leads the majors in RBIs (49), and the talented slugger has tallied at least one RBI in 6 of his last 10 outings, totaling 15 RBIs during that span.

St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles

It's safe to say that Charlie Morton has been one of the worst starters in baseball this season, ranking in the 14th percentile in xERA (5.15), 20th percentile in xBA (.274), and 13th percentile in walk rate (12.3%), which has earned him a putrid 0-7 record through his first 41.0 innings pitched in 2025. Morton has also been susceptible to giving up hard contact with a 10.1% barrel rate (27th percentile) and 45.7% hard-hit rate (20th percentile), making the St. Louis Cardinals an ideal team to target for runs on Monday.

The Cardinals' bats have gone a bit overlooked so far, producing the sixth-best wOBA (.331), sixth-best wRC+ (112), and second-lowest strikeout rate (18.7%) when taking on right-handed pitching. Over the course of 22 games played in the month of May, St. Louis has totaled the eighth-most runs scored (108) in that sample and 4.9 runs per game.

St. Louis Cardinals Total Runs St. Louis Cardinals May 26 7:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Morton hasn't tossed five-plus innings since April, so the Cardinals will also get to tee off against an Baltimore Orioles' bullpen that has the 11th-worst SIERA (3.93), 4th-worst WHIP (1.55), and 2nd-worst HR/9 (1.42). Despite winds blowing in slightly from left field at Camden Yards, the temperature is still in the 70s in Baltimore on Monday, providing solid hitting weather for the visiting squad.

Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays

The best hitting weather across Monday's contests is likely in the game featuring the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays at Steinbrenner Field. Aside from Trevor Larnach getting to face Zack Littell and an unreliable bullpen while having a better chance of getting five-plus plate appearances on the visiting team out of the leadoff spot, winds are blowing out with temperatures nearing the 90s in this matchup.

Larnach is essentially just a platoon bat for the Twins versus righties, logging a .355 wOBA, 131 wRC+, .186 ISO, and 20.4% strikeout rate in that split (compared to a .183 wOBA, 10 wRC+, .049 ISO, and 26.2% strikeout rate versus lefties). In recent outings, Larnach has been seeing the ball well, recording at least one hit in 12 of his last 15 appearances while notching two-plus bases in 8 of those games.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Trevor Larnach +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

On the season, Littell is permitting a .353 wOBA, 1.19 WHIP, and 2.22 HR/9 to left-handed hitters (compared to a .323 wOBA, 1.11 WHIP, and 2.06 HR/9 to right-handed hitters). Additionally, Tampa Bay's bullpen is tallying the seventh-worst HR/9 (1.19) and fourth-worst hard-hit rate (43.0%), increasing Larnach's chances of achieving his bases prop via the long ball.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks

Entering his 11th start of the campaign, Andrew Heaney hasn't shown much upside in the K department, residing in the 27th percentile in whiff rate (21.9%) and 25th percentile in strikeout rate (18.3%). After racking up six-plus strikeouts in three of his first five starts this season, Heaney has now notched fewer than four strikeouts in four of his last five outings.

A date with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday won't help Heaney's cause, as the Diamondbacks are sporting the lowest strikeout rate (16.2%) against southpaws. Heaney tends to earn his Ks via his 74th percentile chase rate (30.5%), but Arizona is also a team that has the ninth-lowest swing rate on pitches outside of the zone (30.5%).

Andrew Heaney - Strikeouts Andrew Heaney Under May 27 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While Matthew Liberatore (a left-handed starter) recently compiled four strikeouts versus the Diamondbacks, he needed seven innings to reach that total. Being that Heaney has pitched five or fewer innings in four of his last five starts, I don't think he'll be on the bump long enough to achieve four-plus Ks against a low-strikeout team.

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

Following a rough patch earlier in the season, Cody Bellinger is heating up in recent contests for the New York Yankees. Aside from having at least one hit in 20 of his last 25 outings, Bellinger has accrued four multi-hit games, three doubles, one triple, and three homers over his last eight appearances.

Jack Kochanowicz is projected to start for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, and while he is in the 82nd percentile in groundball rate (50.9%), he's also in the 21st percentile in xERA (4.83), 7th percentile in average exit velocity (91.9 MPH), 6th percentile in strikeout rate (14.8%), 29th percentile in barrel rate (9.9%), and 13th percentile in hard-hit rate (47.4%). Kochanowicz is also coughing up a .416 wOBA, 1.87 WHIP, and 2.54 HR/9 to left-handed batters.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Cody Bellinger +430 View more odds in Sportsbook

Along with Kochanowicz's woes versus lefties, the Halos' relievers are producing the sixth-worst SIERA (4.10), worst HR/9 (1.73), worst barrel rate (10.8%), and worst hard-hit rate (45.3%). With winds blowing out at Angel Stadium, Bellinger should have ample opportunities to send one into the bleachers on Monday.

