4 NFL DFS Stud Picks for Week 9

Hitting on high-salary players is the first step to having success in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

These players take up the biggest chunk of your salary cap, and they need to deliver quality performances for your lineup to reach its ceiling.

With some help from our NFL DFS projections, here are four studs to target on this week's main slate, which starts at 1 p.m. ET.

NFL DFS Stud Plays for Week 9

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: ($9,300)

Fresh off three rushing touchdowns, Jalen Hurts offers big-time upside once again this week in a clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville is surrendering the second-most FanDuel points per game to QBs (22.6), and they rank 31st in overall defense, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. So, yeah, it's a good matchup for Hurts, and the Philadelphia Eagles' 26.25-point implied total reflects that.

There are multiple ways to stack Hurts, or you can use him by himself and hope for more tush-push action.

Our NFL DFS projections forecast Hurts to score 21.9 FanDuel points, the third-most of the main slate.

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

FanDuel Salary: ($8,400)

Malik Nabers had some struggles with drops this past Monday night, but he can bounce back this week against the Washington Commanders.

In Week 8, Nabers still posted 7 catches for 71 yards on 13 targets despite dropping a couple key balls. He was targeted on 34.2% of the New York Giants' pass attempts on Monday and has seen at least 12 looks in four of his past five outings. For the year, he's got a 36.5% target share -- tops among all wideouts, per PlayerProfiler -- and he also owns a 48.4% air yards share (fourth-best).

This $8,400 salary may be selling him short a bit, and Nabers can tap into his ceiling this week against a Washington D that is a pass-funnel unit, ranking 22nd versus the pass and 13th against the run.

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

FanDuel Salary: ($8,800)

It sounds like Derek Carr is likely to return this week, and that's a huge boost for Alvin Kamara. It also helps that the New Orleans Saints will play the Carolina Panthers.

Carr has played four full games this year. In those four games, Kamara scored 19.5, 46.0, 14.2 and 21.4 FanDuel points. He was absolutely elite with Carr under center, and he can get back to top-shelf production this week against Carolina.

The Panthers sit dead last in overall D and 29th in run defense. They've permitted the most FanDuel points per game to running backs (29.3). This is as good of a matchup as Kamara can have.

Our projections have Kamara scoring 15.3 FanDuel points, and there's upside for a lot more.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: ($8,500)

Bijan Robinson is another elite play at running back this week.

The matchup is an excellent one as the Atlanta Falcons will host the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas' defense has been getting shredded by RBs, ranking 32nd against the run and giving up the second-most FanDuel points per game to the position (25.2).

Bijan still cedes some work to Tyler Allgeier, but he's played 68% of the snaps in two straight games. In those games, he's handled 20 and 24 total touches -- scoring a TD in both en route to 24.8 and 20.1 FanDuel points.

We project Robinson for 16.5 FanDuel points, making him our RB3 for the week.

