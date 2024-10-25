4 NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 8

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 8

Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Jordan Love ($8,900), Romeo Doubs ($6,100), Christian Watson ($5,800) and Evan Engram ($6,200)

The slate's highest over/under belongs to the Green Bay Packers-Jacksonville Jaguars game. It's got a 49.5-point total and 3.5-point spread, which sets up really well for DFS.

I'm a lot more interested in stacking Green Bay than I am the Jags. The Packers have four quality wideouts in addition to a viable tight end, so you can stack them in several ways. Pairing Jordan Love with Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson is the route I want to take.

Love has shown a good ceiling this year in fantasy, putting up games of 26.62 and 34.16 FanDuel points. The matchup against Jacksonville is a great one as the Jaguars allow the most FanDuel points per game to QBs (23.7). They're also a pass-funnel unit, sitting last against the pass but 21st versus the run, according to our schedule-adjusted metrics.

With Love not being much of a runner, I like the idea of double-stacking him to shoot for upside. Although you can make a case for Jayden Reed ($8,100) or Dontayvion Wicks ($5,900) as stacking partners, I'm intrigued by Watson and Doubs. Doubs' receiving yards prop of 48.5 is the second-highest clip on the Packers, and we know Watson has big-play upside when he's healthy.

As for the Jags' part of the game stack, Engram has logged 10 and 5 targets in two games since coming back from injury. For the season, Green Bay has surrendered the 10th-most FanDuel points per game to tight ends (10.0).

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Hurts ($8,600), DeVonta Smith ($7,300) and Tee Higgins ($7,500)

The Philadelphia Eagles-Cincinnati Bengals game is going to be a popular one. Using Tee Higgins and DeVonta Smith instead of Ja'Marr Chase ($9,200) and A.J. Brown ($9,000) can help us dodge some of that chalk as well as save salary.

I probably don't need to do too much convincing with Jalen Hurts. One of the game's elite fantasy QBs, he's averaging 19.9 FanDuel points per game this year, and this is a stellar matchup for him. Not only are the Bengals permitting the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks (19.1), Cincinnati is giving up the most rushing yards per game to the position (37.7).

Prior to Week 7, Smith had put up at least 64 yards in every game he'd played. He mustered just one catch for -2 yards a week ago but is in a good position to bounce back. Hopefully the Week 7 dud keeps the masses away.

Higgins has some really good usage numbers, including a 29.2% target share and 38.3% air yards share. Both of those are better than Chase's marks. Higgins' yardage prop is set at 69.5 -- just 6.0 yards behind Chase's. Given the massive salary difference between the two, Higgins is where I land.

Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill ($7,600) and Miami D/ST ($3,400)

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be back this week, and that means Tyreek Hill can be Tyreek Hill again.

Hill went for 25.5 FanDuel points in Week 1 but hasn't been in double-digits since. He can nuke the Arizona Cardinals, a team with the third-worst pass D by our numbers. Arizona is allowing the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to WRs (29.5). With Tua back, getting Tyreek for $7,600 in a matchup this good seems too good to be true, and he'll surely attract a lot of attention in DFS. His receiving yards prop is 82.5 yards, and he's +105 to score a TD.

The Miami D/ST leg of this is a little weird because the normal player-D/ST stack involves using a running back. While the correlation isn't as strong for a WR-D/ST stack, I'm just into the Miami defense in general as they carry a friendly salary and can find some success against Kyler Murray, who has three picks and three fumbles so far this year.

Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks

Josh Allen ($9,400) and Kenneth Walker III ($7,800)

The Buffalo Bills-Seattle Seahawks clash boasts a 47.5-point total and 3.0-point spread. It's one of my favorite games to stack this week.

Josh Allen is way up there in salary, but he's mostly been his usual self, averaging 20.31 FanDuel points per game with a pair of outings of at least 30.0 FanDuel points. By our numbers, Seattle is just a middle of the road defense, and with Amari Cooper ($7,100) in the fold, Allen's supporting cast looks pretty nice all of the sudden.

Kenneth Walker III's pass-game role has been really good this year, with Walker seeing a 13.5% target share, seventh-best among RBs. That has kept him afloat in games Seattle loses, and it's raised both his floor and ceiling in DFS. For this week, his rushing yards prop is set at 65.5, and his receiving yards prop is at 25.5. He also holds -115 anytime touchdown odds.

An Allen-Walker stack is a high-upside way to get exposure to what could be a shootout.

