4 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 3/1/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Obviously, the status of LaMelo Ball (ankle) looms large here. It requires a decision whether or not the Charlotte Hornets can score this many points if he sits.

The Washington Wizards are such a great matchup that I'm willing to risk it.

Charlotte's 110.0 offensive rating (ORTG) drops from in games LaMelo plays to 103.5 in games he doesn't. That's a precipitous dip, but context is key opposite Washington's abysmal 122.2 defensive rating (DRTG) in games where Jordan Poole (ankle) has sat like he will on Saturday. The Wiz also play at the NBA's fourth-fastest pace.

Center Alexandre Sarr (ankle) is also questionable for Washington without much size behind him to deal with Miles Bridges or Mark Williams.

On February 3rd, the Hornets scored 114 on the Wizards without Ball despite so-so shooting (43.9%). This post-deadline version should be even worse defensively, so if LaMelo ends up suiting up, this line could look like a steal.

Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets

Spread Betting Houston Rockets Mar 2 1:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We'll see if the Houston Rockets can regain some of their early-season form back at full health.

Fred VanVleet's injury really disrupted the team's momentum, but he's back tonight. They've gone 7-7 with a +0.8 net rating (NRTG) in games he's sat opposed to 30-15 with a +4.9 NRTG when he's been active. That's a play-in team without him -- like the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento's just 4-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games, which is even more concerning considering five stops through the Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Utah Jazz. They're 21st in DRTG over their last 10 games (115.6), as well.

Early in the season, this line would have been encroaching double digits. VanVleet's return is a huge boost.

Fred VanVleet - Assists Sacramento Kings Mar 2 1:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Speaking of Fred, let's back him in the prop market, too.

VanVleet's organizes the offense as his best attribute. He's amassed 5.9 assists per 36 minutes this season, which is notable considering a 35.5-minute-per-game average. That hefty workload is why I'm optimistic that, unlisted on the full report, he'll be back to work.

This is also a great matchup for him to dish dimes. Sacramento allows the seventh-most assists per game to opposing point guards (9.2).

FanDuel Research's NBA projections expect 6.7 assists in a reduced 33.0 minutes tonight.

Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers

Total Points Under Mar 2 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tonight's primetime showcase isn't exactly what ESPN signed up for.

The Philadelphia 76ers' season has been over; they just realized it yesterday to shut down Joel Embiid (knee). However, a healthy Andre Drummond does add some stability to the 76ers' frontcourt, per an improved 114.9 DRTG in games where Drummond plays and Embiid doesn't.

Philly also operates at a glacial pace; they're 23rd in tempo over their last 10 games. The Golden State Warriors are also a bottom-12 team in tempo during eight games since Jimmy Butler showed up.

Butler (ankle) is questionable to play tonight, which would only hurt the Warriors' scoring potential that now lack previous depth options to replace him. I think he suits up on national TV, though, and that's awesome news for a Dubs squad with a 106.8 DRTG since he arrived.

I think both defenses are a bit underrated in this total, and the Sixers have cracked 105 points just once in their last six games. Their best hope to cover an 8.5-point spread is an ugly, gritty affair, and this profiles to be one.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.