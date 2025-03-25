3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 3/25/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies Total Points Philadelphia Flyers Mar 25 11:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a favorable spot on Tuesday, hosting the faltering Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena. Matthew Knies has been one of Toronto’s top producers lately, and we expect his hard work to pay off at home.

Knies has put the pedal to the metal with his most recent performances. The 22-year-old has recorded multiple shots in four of his last five, while seeing an increase in ice-time. He averages 18:30 this season, but has eclipsed 19:21 in all but one of those contests. Moreover, his analytics profile points toward an increase in scoring over the season's final weeks.

The Leafs continue to deploy Knies in ideal scoring situations. He flanks Auston Matthews on the team’s top line and is integral to Toronto’s top power-play unit. Altogether, Knies gets 61.0% of his starts in the attacking zone, contributing to the fourth-most high-danger chances on the Maple Leafs.

Knies has seven shots across his last two starts, representing a sharp increase in his production. He’ll have ample opportunity to capitalize on those additional chances against a Flyers team that has given up 20 goals throughout their five-game losing streak. We like his chances of eclipsing his point total on Tuesday night.

Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Logan Stankoven +330 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Carolina Hurricanes are firmly entrenched in the second seed in the Metropolitan Division, doing everything they can to make up ground on the division-leading Washington Capitals. They’ll get another chance to add to their 9-1-0 stretch in Tuesday’s clash versus the Nashville Predators.

As usual, there’s no shortage of contributors for the Hurricanes. While there are more illustrious players on the ice, few players have matched Logan Stankoven's energy over the past few games. The trade deadline acquisition has 11 shots over his last five games, recording multiple attempts in each one of those contests.

Despite the production surge, Stankoven has been held below expected scoring levels. Granted, he’s recorded three assists over that stretch, but he has yet to find the back of the net. Consequently, Stankoven’s shooting percentage has dipped to 6.7%, below his career average mark of 7.5%.

Stankoven is operating slightly below his expected goals-for total. We’ve seen an increase in his point production, and it's time for his shooting percentage to follow suit. At +320, Stankoven is one of the best value candidates on tonight’s slate as an anytime goal scorer.

Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets

Pierre-Luc Dubois Shots on Goal Washington Capitals Mar 26 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Pierre-Luc Dubois spent some time blazing his trail across the NHL before eventually landing with the Washington Capitals. He faces off against one of his former clubs tonight, as the Capitals take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Dubois’s elite offensive ceiling was touted in each of his stops, but it wasn’t until he landed in Washington that we finally started to see him reach the upper echelon of his abilities. With 12 games to play, the former third-overall selection is within two points of his previous career high.

After a tepid four-game stretch, we’re betting Dubois will be ready to shine versus his former squad. The Capitals center has just four shots over his past four games, falling below two shots in all but one of those contests. Before that, he had recorded 23 shots over his previous seven outings, recording multiple attempts in all but one of those contests.

It’s time for the production pendulum to start swinging in the opposite direction. Dubois will be ready to showcase his elite abilities against the Jets, making his 1.5-shots prop look like small work.

Type of PromoCTA CopyProfit BoostAll customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NHL game happening from March 25th through March 27th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



