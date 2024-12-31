3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 12/31/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings

Any Time Goal Scorer Alex DeBrincat +230

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings are set to collide on Tuesday evening. The Red Wings are coming off an impressive win, knocking off the Capitals to earn Todd McLellan his first win behind his new bench. If the Red Wings get the prototypical coaching bump, they need their best players to shine in these matchups. Alex DeBrincat did exactly that his last time out with a pair of goals, and we’re banking on him to do it again in this matchup. DeBrincat has found the back of the net 15 times entering this contest.

New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks

Any Time Goal Scorer Jesper Bratt +320

The Anaheim Ducks will host the New Jersey Devils on New Year’s Eve. To say this is an elite matchup for the Devils would be an understatement. New Jersey boasts one of the NHL’s most explosive offenses while the Ducks have struggled for most of the season. In this type of contest, skill usually wins out, so we’re targeting an elite forward in Jesper Bratt. The Swedish forward has already registered 47 points this season, and it’s hard to look away from him at these odds to light the lamp in this juicy clash.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames

Any Time Goal Scorer Blake Coleman +320

In an all-Canadian battle on Tuesday, the Calgary Flames are set to welcome the Vancouver Canucks. Needless to say, the Canucks and Flames don’t like one another. With some of the injuries that the Canucks are dealing with in multiple areas of their lineup, targeting the home side makes plenty of sense in this matchup. Blake Coleman has continued contributing in a secondary scoring role for the Flames. This type of matchup is usually full of emotions, and these long odds stand out for Coleman.

