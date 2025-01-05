3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 1/5/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins

The New York Islanders and Boston Bruins will face off on Sunday. The B’s are set to play for the second night in a row, while the Islanders hope to bust out of their recent slump. The Islanders enter this matchup in last place in the Metropolitan Division and have lost 7 of their last 10 games. If they have aspirations to move up the standings, they need their best players to start performing.

Brock Nelson is in a contract year and has been struggling of late. This is a nice matchup for him to end his skid, and his price to find the back of the net reflects that.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes are set to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday evening. The Penguins have struggled mightily away from home this year, posting just 6 victories in 20 games. That doesn’t bode well for Pittsburgh against a Carolina team that’s 14-4 in their barn.

Martin Necas has been an excellent story for the Hurricanes this season. He’s quieted down of late, but with this juicy matchup on tap against the Pens, there’s real value in him getting on the board. Necas has been getting the shots needed to contribute, and the goals will start to come again sooner rather than later.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take to the ice for the second night in a row when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. The Maple Leafs have been much better at home this season while there hasn’t been a discrepancy from the Flyers at home or on the road. Although the Maple Leafs are built around their stars up front, they know they need contributions from their secondary scoring to take the next step in the postseason.

Matthew Knies is a big part of that, but he struggled in the production department before last night. This is another strong matchup for Knies to find his way back on the scoresheet. Knies loves physicality and plays a big game down low, which has given the Flyers trouble this season.

