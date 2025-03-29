3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 3/29/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators will be left pondering their offseason decisions for a long time, but their current focus is just getting to the end of the 2024-25 campaign. The Preds are already mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, and their efforts reflect it. We’re anticipating another dismal showing versus the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights.

Nashville has attempted just nine high-danger chances over their last two outings, reaching an equally disastrous 24 scoring opportunities. Not surprisingly, they’ve turned to other playmakers, rather than trotting out the same sad configurations game after game, unfortunately, that come at the expense of Steven Stamkos.

Stammer has seen decreased usage metrics, which have negatively impacted his production and output. The two-time Rocket Richard winner has just one point over his last four games, playing below-average ice time in all but one of those contests.

Granted, Stamkos is coming off a four-shot performance; however, that sets him up for a more modest showing versus the Knights. Based on Nashville’s current form and strategies, we see an edge in backing Stamkos to come up short of 1.5 shots.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Los Angeles Kings

It’s that time of year again. The playoffs are around the corner, which means the Toronto Maple Leafs should finally start turning it on again. As a team, they continue to struggle, but they have been able to rely on Matthew Knies to drive production.

The Leafs winger has taken on a more prominent role on offense. Knies continues to skate on the top line while featuring on the Leafs’ top powerplay unit. He doesn’t get the same credit as his teammates, but Knies has been one of the most effective producers over their recent stretch.

Knies is coming off consecutive multi-point efforts, but he has just one goal over his last 11 games. While he’s missed his scoring touch, Knies is still a badger in the attacking zone. He’s totaled 26 shots over the 11-game sample, recording multiple attempts on target in seven of those contests. As a result, his shooting percentage has dipped to 3.8%, implying that he’s due for a scoring surge in the short term.

Based on the current betting prices, we see a substantive edge in backing Knies as an any time goal scorer in tonight’s matchup with the Los Angeles Kings.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators

Adam Gaudette isn’t the flashiest skater on the Ottawa Senators, but he has refined his scoring touch this season. He is the ideal longshot candidate to back as an any time goal scorer versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus managed to escape with the win versus the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, but they were ambushed nonetheless. The Blue Jackets gave up six goals on 37 shots, which could foreshadow what to expect tonight in Ottawa.

In addition to mismanaging their goaltending situation, the Blue Jackets are in the midst of a goaltending collapse. Columbus’ goalies have given up 15 goals over their past three outings, with 11 of those coming at five-on-five.

Gaudette has recently been mired in a slump, failing to record a goal since February 3. As a result of his dwindling play, Gaudette’s expected goals-for total has dipped below expected. He should start his trek back to his expected range, starting with tonight’s showdown versus the Jackets. Don’t look past this immense value.

