3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 11/9/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Josh Anderson +490

Hockey’s most storied rivalry takes center stage on Saturday night, with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Montreal Canadiens. The Maple Leafs are in action for the second night in a row, which could spell some fatigue for the home side. Although his numbers haven’t been there lately, Josh Anderson loves playing against his hometown team. Anderson has been effective in his role this season for the Habs, and there’s value in his +500 odds to find the back of the net tonight.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jack Hughes +165

Last season was a struggle for the New Jersey Devils as they battled through a campaign filled with injuries. The Devils have gotten right back in this mix this time and are one of the top teams in the NHL. With the way the Devils' offense has been rolling, there’s a lot to like about this matchup versus the New York Islanders. Jack Hughes is coming off a dominant showing against Montreal on Thursday. He’s slowly getting his confidence back, and that’s bad news for the Islanders.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Connor McDavid +155

A rematch of last year’s postseason will see the Edmonton Oilers visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. With one game under his belt since returning from injury, Connor McDavid is poised to make an impact in this all-Canadian tilt. Although we haven’t seen the best of McDavid this season, this is a matchup where he can thrive. There was some juice to his game on Wednesday against Vegas, and we can expect the same energy in this Hockey Night in Canada showdown.

