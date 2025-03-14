3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 3/14/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders

It’s time to start buying into what the Edmonton Oilers are doing. Edmonton’s recent efforts haven’t generated the expected results. Nevertheless, we expect those dominant performances to yield positive results, starting with tonight’s inter-conference showdown versus the New York Islanders.

Connor McDavid is doing everything he can to lift the Oilers out of their slump. The three-time Hart Trophy winner has nine points and 16 shots across his last five games. Moreover, his production and usage metrics support ongoing success over the regular season's final weeks.

McDavid has seen a dramatic increase in his usage lately. The Oilers' captain has played at least 25 minutes in three of his last four games. He’s averaging 24:31 minutes of ice time a night across that sample. But he’s also skating around with a 0.989 PDO, implying that increased output is a natural consequence of his meatier efforts.

McDavid has been operating at peak efficiency lately, and that’s starting to pay off for the Oilers. Another robust scoring effort is anticipated, leaving an edge in backing him to exceed 1.5 points.

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks

Goals should be plentiful in this Western Conference tilt between the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators. Both teams have leveled up their attack, and neither possesses the defensive capacity to corral their opponent. As a result, the top playmakers on both sides should have opportunities to produce.

The Preds' offseason signing of Steven Stamkos has not yielded the hoped for results. However, the two-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner is starting to deliver. Stammer has five goals, nine points, and 13 shots over this last four games. That upward trajectory was inevitable following his slow start to the season, and his metrics support further positive regression.

Stamkos is tragically underperforming his expected metrics. He’s operating nine goals below expected, with a below-average shooting percentage that is contributing to his 0.982 PDO. Still, he’s maintained his elite analytics profile, ranking among the team leaders in expected goals-for, scoring, and high-danger chances.

It’s too little, too late for the Preds as a team, but that won’t stop Stamkos from continuing his on-ice assault. The prop market has several intriguing entry points, but the best value lies in Stammer going north of 2.5 shots.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes

As always, Rod Brind’Amour is a master at extracting maximum value from every part of his roster. He just got Jack Roslovic going, and another masterful performance is expected against the Detroit Red Wings.

Roslovic snapped an eight-game scoreless drought last time out, but further growth is anticipated. The Carolina Hurricanes' forward reached the 20-goal mark for the second time in his career. However, he’s still well below expected levels. The Miami (OH) RedHawks' product has shots in eight straight games, producing a below-average 9.1% shooting percentage. Likewise, he is eight goals below his expected total for the season.

Roslovic’s metrics point toward ongoing scoring over his coming games. He starts 70.7% of his shifts in the attacking zone, and he’s beginning to get the goal-scoring snowball rolling. With Roslovic goal odds at +300, we see a decisive edge in backing him to find the back of the net.

