3 NHL Best Bets and Predictions for Monday 12/30/24

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers

Something’s not right with the New York Rangers. The usually impressive Rangers have been mired in a slump all season but have taken a turn for the worse over their recent sample. That puts them at a more significant disadvantage as they try to get past the Florida Panthers on Monday night.

Losers of three straight and eight of their past ten, the Rangers are showing no signs of breaking out of their rut. New York has been outplayed in six of its last seven, producing a downtrodden 45.1% expected goals-for rating. Sadly, that’s a departure from their already lackluster production. So far this season, the Rangers have compiled a 48.4% eGF rating, eighth-worst in the NHL.

Of course, the defending Stanley Cup Champions operate at a much more efficient clip. The Panthers have been outplayed once since December 7th, a stretch that includes 10 games. Moreover, their recent efforts have boosted the Panthers to fourth in the NHL, yielding a 54.4% eGF rating on the campaign.

New York will be utterly outmatched by the analytically superior Panthers on Monday night. The betting price has come down on the hosts, creating a more substantive edge in backing Florida.

Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Nashville Predators aren’t nearly as bad as their record may lead you to believe. The Preds have found their analytics footing and have yet to reach their attainable benchmarks on the season. That anticipated progression carries them into a pivotal clash versus the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Nashville has seen a sharp uptick in its analytics play. However, they have yet to benefit from the improved on-ice product. The Predators have outplayed their opponents in six straight games, usually by a substantive margin. Over that stretch, they’ve compiled a 58.7% expected goals-for rating, nearly 20.0% higher than their actual goals-for rating on the season. Those improved efforts should start to correlate with more wins.

Winnipeg’s analytics profile points the Jets in the opposite direction. The Central Division contenders are skating around with a bloated 1.024 PDO, the second-highest in the league, and an actual goals-for rating of 8.5% above expectation. Consequently, we’re forecasting some moderate regression for the Jets in the short term.

The Jets are about to be grounded, and the Preds can deliver the first blow. Nashville is trending positively and should outperform the implied expectations of its current betting price.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Seattle Kraken

The NHL’s two newest teams collide in a Western Conference showdown in the Pacific Northwest. The recently rebranded Utah Hockey Club travels to the Emerald City for a clash against the Seattle Kraken. While there may be an edge on the home team, we can’t overlook the value of the total.

Granted, the total has been ratcheted down to 5.5. Still, the plus-money entry point on the under is a tantalizing proposition. Neither team possesses elite offensive abilities, and their recent performances support that chances and goals will be at a premium.

Seattle remains one of the league's most uninspired offensive teams. They’ve eclipsed seven high-danger chances just once over their past five games, averaging a paltry 6.4 opportunities per game over that stretch. Likewise, Utah has eclipsed nine high-danger chances once since December 8 and is only up to 7.0 quality chances per game over its last four.

Neither team will see a dramatic increase in production on Monday night. Utah and the Kraken prefer to stay grounded offensively, a characteristic that should help this one stay below six goals.

