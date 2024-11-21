3 NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 12

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 12

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

FanDuel Salary: $6,900

Drake Maye has been playing some ball lately, and he's a sweet value option this week.

Across his six starts, Maye is averaging 17.2 FanDuel points per game. He's netted at least 17.7 FanDuel points in four of those six games, and he brings some rushing juice to the table, running for at least 24 yards in five of six starts. Those are dang good numbers for a QB salaried under $7,000.

This week, Maye is on the road against the Miami Dolphins. The game has a 46.5-point total and 7.5-point spread. While it would be nice if the spread was a little tighter, I think this game has sneaky shootout potential, and there's fun pieces on the Miami side, making it a clash I'm interested in game stacking this week.

Miami is a pass-funnel defense, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics, ranking 8th against the run and 17th versus the pass.

Our NFL DFS projections have Maye going for 15.6 FanDuel points. I'm a little more bullish on him than that, and his salary can help you get to some of this week's top NFL DFS studs.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants

FanDuel Salary: $6,700

Prior to last week's bye, Tyrone Tracy Jr. had played 72% and 80% of the New York Giants' snaps over their two previous games. He handled 19 and 17 touches in those contests.

All of that is really easy to like when it's attached to a running back who is $6,700.

This week's matchup is a good one, too. Big Blue hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In recent seasons, the Bucs were a top-tier run defense. That's not the case in 2024 as Tampa Bay has allowed the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to RBs (22.5) and ranks 29th in overall schedule-adjusted defense.

Also, the Giants are turning to Tommy DeVito under center this week, so there's a chance they lean heavily on the ground game.

Our model projects Tracy for 12.2 FanDuel points.

Rome Odunze, WR, Bears

FanDuel Salary: $5,400

Rome Odunze catches my eye this week as a salary-saving dart throw.

The Chicago Bears' offense looked better last week after a coordinator change, scoring 19 points and racking up 391 total yards, their most total yards since Week 5. And that came against a solid Green Bay Packers defense.

One of the things the Bears did a little differently under a new OC was get D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Odunze on the field together more often. All three had a snap rate of at least 82% last week. They also fed Odunze 10 targets, his most since Week 3.

Time will tell if these tweaks hold, but I'm interested in getting in on Odunze now at this lowly salary. He turned those 10 looks into 65 yards, and he amassed 104 yards two games ago. He's trending up, and while the Minnesota Vikings are a quality defense, it might be a good matchup for Odunze.

Minnesota's blitz-heavy ways sometimes results in them giving up big plays to wideouts. For the season, they've surrendered the third-most FanDuel points per game to WRs (32.4).

We project Odunze for 8.7 FanDuel points, making him the best point-per-dollar receiver among those salaried under $6,000.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.