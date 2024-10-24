3 NBA Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 10/24/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Prop Picks Today

The Boston Celtics are two-touchdown favorites against the Washington Wizards tonight -- a spread I like them to cover after a dominant performance to open the season on Tuesday night. A Boston cover could result in plenty of run from Boston's bench, making Payton Pritchard over 9.5 points an intriguing prop to target.

Pritchard was held to just 3 points in the Celtics' 132-109 win on Tuesday, but that wasn't for a lack of volume. He attempted 10 shots across 25 minutes but made just one field goal.

Even so, it was encouraging to see him put up 10 shots following a stellar preseason. Pritchard cracked double-digit points in all five exhibitions, averaging 16 points over 22 minutes per game.

So, while his efficiency was lacking in the season-opener, I'd expect him to find a bit more success tonight against a Washington defense that permitted the highest field goal percentage (50%) to guards in 2023-24.

Pritchard witnessed Washington's perimeter struggles firsthand a season ago, and he reaped the benefits. In four head-to-head matchups with the Wizards, Pritchard averaged 15.8 points per game. Granted, two of those came without Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but he still went for 11 with both active in their February matchup.

That proven success against a lackluster Washington defense points to a bounce-back game for Pritchard.

Last season, Jeremy Sochan averaged 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game -- good for 21.4 PRA (points + rebounds + assists).

That ticked up to 22.8 after the All-Star break, and it makes Sochan's 20.5-PRA prop one to monitor ahead today's San Antonio Spurs-Dallas Mavericks matchup.

Even in a neutral matchup, the 21-year-old's 2023-24 averages support taking the over on his PRA prop tonight. But Sochan found a ton of success in head-to-head dates with Dallas last year. Across four regular-season meetings, Sochan averaged 26.5 PRA against the Mavericks, exceeding 20.5 PRA three times.

In his lone meeting with them as a rookie in 2022-23, he went for 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Now, we could see Sochan's usage dip with Chris Paul running point, but that could be offset by a potential scoring bump with a true lead guard at the helm.

The rebounding should be there regardless, especially considering Dallas permitted the ninth-most rebounds in the second half after bolstering their frontcourt last season.

All that points to a well-rounded performance from the third-year forward.

Rudy Gobert faces a familiar foe in the Sacramento Kings tonight -- one he's had considerable success against over the years. Dating back to the 2016-17 season, Gobert is 20-6 against the Kings. He's averaged 15.8 points and 14.5 rebounds against them over that stretch.

That makes the over on his 25.5 points + rebounds (PR) prop worth targeting, especially after he racked up 27 PR on Tuesday in the season-opener.

That's a line Gobert has exceeded in 22 of 26 matchups dating back to that 2016-17 season, including in three of four last season. Over the last eight capaigns, Gobert has averaged 30.3 PR against Sacramento. He's averaged 30.3 PR against the Kings across two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, too.

But matchup aside, Gobert is someone we should be monitoring for a production uptick anyway after Minnesota dealt away Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason. In 14 full games without KAT last season, Gobert averaged 28.9 PR -- compared to 26.7 PR with both active.

With Gobert having already proven capable of clearing this line in the season-opener and considering his stellar numbers against Sacramento, I'm happy to grab Gobert over 25.5 points + rebounds tonight.

