Where Is the 2025 Women's College Basketball Round of 4? Schedule and Betting Odds

Only four teams remain in the 2025 women's college basketball national tournament.

Texas, South Carolina, UConn, and UCLA will all play on Friday for a spot in the national championship game happening Sunday.

Looking to tune into the games? Here are the times, channels, and betting odds for each.

Where is the Women's College Basketball Round of 4?

Both semifinals games will be played in Tampa, FL at the Amalie Arena on Friday, April 4th.

College Basketball Round of 4 Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Friday, April 4 7:00 PM No. 1 Texas vs. No. 1 South Carolina Friday, April 4 9:30 PM No. 2 UConn vs. No. 1 UCLA Sunday, April 6 2:00 PM Championship TBD

How to Watch Women's College Basketball Round of 4

Both games will be available to watch on ESPN and therefore can be streamed on ESPN+, SlingTV, Fubo, or YouTubeTV.

Women's College Basketball Round of 4 Betting Odds

Here are the current odds for both Round of 4 games, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Texas at South Carolina -4.5 +172 -215 124.5 UConn at UCLA +7.5 -385 +290 135.5

