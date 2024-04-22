3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Monday 4/22/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

MLB Prop Bets

Marcell Ozuna has been the best hitter in the Atlanta Braves lineup so far this season. I like him to continue his hot start, getting him to Record 2+ Total Bases (-105).

Ozuna has been insane at the plate, already powering 9 home runs and driving in 27 RBIs through 20 games. He's also got a .479 wOBA, which is somehow worse than his .508 expected wOBA (xwOBA). That's how good he's been, and that shouldn't be stopping tonight in a perfect matchup against the Miami Marlins.

Miami will be starting Ryan Weathers on the mound. Most of the Braves lineup hasn't thrived against southpaws like you'd expect, but Ozuna has been the one to crush them. Last season, the Braves' outfielder had a .405 wOBA, .635 SLG, and .980 OPS against lefties -- an impressive line that has only continued with a handful of chances this season (.479 wOBA, 1.098 OPS).

Weathers has been good so far, only allowing 8 runs (6 earned) through 20 innings of work. In those 20 innings, hitters had 18 hits and 2 home runs against him. Atlanta should be able to get to him despite the early success as Weathers is sporting a 4.24 wFIP and 4.97 xERA.

Fire up Ozuna tonight and consider him to Hit a Home Run (+340), as well.

It hasn't been the best start for the San Francisco Giants' offense, but the hitter to go with is Jorge Soler tonight.

The Giants will be taking on the New York Mets and their starting pitcher, Jose Quintana. The trend for the slate today is getting good hitters against lefties, and Soler fits that bill. Quintana's 3.05 ERA doesn't paint the whole picture for him this season, as he has a 5.02 SIERA, 6.55 xERA, and 4.51 FIP. He's also got a 35.9% fly-ball rate and 31.3% hard-hit rate -- both percentages being his highest in a number of years.

Soler is one to destroy southpaws, making him the one we want tonight to Record an RBI (+125).

The Giants' designated hitter has only driven in six RBIs with most of them coming via his four home runs. Hitting in the three spot and coming off a rest day, Soler feels in the right spot to come through. As noted, he destroys left-handed pitchers. Last season, he had a .442 wOBA, .411 ISO, and 1.080 OPS against them, so this is the spot for him to come through and get the Giants on the board.

Betting on offense at Coors Field is always a good decision, so let's roll with Manny Machado to Record 3+ Total Bases (+145).

The San Diego Padres head to Coors Field to kick off a series against the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies will be sending out Austin Gomber to try and slow down the San Diego lineup.

Gomber has been roughed up so far this season, pitching 20 innings and allowing 11 runs. With those 11 runs have come 22 hits, 4 of which have been the longball. He, like the rest of the Rockies pitching staff, can be hit around the yard. That's good news for Machado tonight.

San Diego's third baseman hasn't been his normal self yet, coming in with a .328 wOBA and 34.7% fly-ball rate -- but he hits lefties , and that's all I'm looking for. His seven extra-base hits (four home runs included) are what we are counting on at Coors tonight. In 2023, Machado hit .308 against lefties with a .887 OPS and .511 SLG. Those numbers should hopefully come alive tonight against the Rockies and Gomber.

Roll with Machado and consider looking elsewhere in this Padres lineup to take advantage of the ballpark.

