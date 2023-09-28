3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Thursday 9/28/23

Finding low-salary production is one way to get a leg up on the competition in MLB DFS.

Here are some value plays to target on FanDuel for today's main slate.

Advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs.

Brandon Belt, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays ($2,900)

Brandon Belt is wrapping his first regular season with the Toronto Blue Jays, and overall , it's gone pretty well for him.

He has a .364 wOBA and a .218 ISO, so changing leagues after over a decade with the San Francisco Giants hasn't slowed him down. He's even better when facing a right-handed pitcher, with a massive .374 wOBA and .238 ISO.

Belt will face Luke Weaver, who's third team this season is the New York Yankees. There's a reason he's been on three teams this year, and his 5.64 expected ERA (xERA) has something to do with it. Weaver's been atrocious against lefties, allowing a .396 wOBA and a .267 ISO against them this season.

The Jays have an implied team total of 4.76 runs, and Belt will likely be at the heart of a lineup that should do well tonight.

Mike Tauchman, OF, Chicago Cubs ($2,800)

The Chicago Cubs are barely holding onto the last wild card spot in the National League, now tied with the Miami Marlins.

They'll need to generate some offense tonight, starting with leadoff hitter Mike Tauchman. Tauchman isn't the best power hitter, but his .331 wOBA makes him a solid hitter to bat first in the lineup. He'll have the platoon advantage tonight against an inexperienced pitcher.

Tauchman and the Cubs will face AJ Smith-Shawver of the Atlanta Braves. Smith-Shawver has shown promise in his 21.2 big-league innings, but also has a high 10.9% walk rate and 5.32 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA).

The Cubs have a healthy implied team total of 4.40 runs tonight, and Tauchman could be the table-setter for this team at a relatively low salary.

Dylan Moore, OF/2B/SS, Seattle Mariners ($2,400)

The Seattle Mariners are in a desperate situation in the last weekend of the season, with nearly every game being a must-win for them to make the playoffs.

Dylan Moore won't be confused for one of the best hitters in baseball. He does do at least one thing well though -- hit lefties. He has a whopping .273 ISO against southpaws this season to go with a .337 wOBA and 119 wRC+.

Moore will face Jordan Montgomery of the St. Louis Cardinals. Montgomery isn't a bad pitcher, but he is sporting his highest SIERA (4.22) since 2018 and a much higher ISO to righties than lefties (.158 to .071)

It's hard to find this power potential for just $2,400 on this slate, making Moore a nice piece to fill out lineups on Thursday night.

