3 Heisman Dark Horse Picks for College Football in 2025

Week 0 of college football kicks off August 23 while Week 1 begins August 28. The 2025 season will be here before we know it, and that means looking at some of FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds.

This includes Heisman Trophy odds for the 2025 season. Arch Manning is the favorite to win the Heisman coming into the season, but he is still expected to have plenty of competition for the hardware. We've seen our fair share of dark horses win the award recently, including Travis Hunter coming into 2024 with odds well over +2000.

Which dark horse Heisman Trophy candidates should have our attention prior to the 2025 season?

Best Heisman Trophy Dark Horse Picks

As usual, the Heisman candidates for 2025 are a long list of quarterbacks with wide receivers and running backs seen here and there. To get good value out of a QB, this often coincides with his team enjoying a breakout season. Not only does DJ Lagway carry elite potential, but the Florida Gators have breakout potential.

Starting with Lagway's game, he's a former five-star recruit and totaled 1,915 and 12 passing touchdowns as a true freshman last season. Lagway went on to earn a solid 67.0 player grade and 72.9 passing grade, per Pro Football Focus. It's easy to see the talent in his game as the ball launches out of his hand thanks to incredible arm strength. Lagway could be in route to hearing his name called in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

This pick isn't just about Lagway's potential, either. Florida as a whole has enticing upside. The Gators are one of my early favorites to make a leap in the 2025 season.

UF ended the season on a high note by winning four consecutive games while Lagway recorded 211.0 passing yards per game. Of course, Lagway's numbers would need to take a big jump to contend for the Heisman, but he has the talent to do so -- especially coming off his true freshman season.

The Arizona State Sun Devils had one of the most memorable runs late in the 2024 season by winning their final six games prior to the College Football Playoff -- including a Big 12 Championship win. The Sun Devils helped deliver the best playoff game, as well, nearly knocking off the Texas Longhorns in a 39-31 loss in double overtime.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt was a major driving force behind this ASU run. He performed in the Big 12 title game and playoff, and this was without one of the nation's best wide receivers in Jordyn Tyson. While Leavitt had meh passing grades of 63.4 and 56.7 in these two games, his legs became more impactful with 46.5 rushing yards per game.

Across the 2024 season, Leavitt performed well with an 88.5 player grade and 82.2 passing grade. NFL Mock Draft Database's 2026 NFL Consensus Big Board currently has Leavitt ranked as the seventh-best QB of the class. Plus, transfer rumors surrounded Arizona State's signal-caller following the 2024 campaign with several teams gauging his interest, further proving his value. Similar to Lagway, Leavitt has high potential with intriguing talent.

Throwing to Tyson -- who should be one of the nation's top wideouts in 2025 -- is also a major bolstering point for Leavitt. The Big 12 should be wide open, and the Sun Devils have +650 odds compared to the shortest odds to win the Big 12 sitting at +600.

The Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith is viewed as a serious contender to win the Heisman with +1300 odds (fourth-shortest), but why completely overlook Ryan Williams -- who comes off a memorable freshman campaign with the Alabama Crimson Tide?

With the second-shortest odds to win the college football national championship (+600), Ohio State getting Heisman love is unavoidable -- especially as the reigning champions. This could mean more competition for Smith winning a Heisman, though. This includes the Buckeyes' projected starting QB Julian Sayin having the sixth-shortest line to win the award (+1500).

OSU's receiving corps is regarded as the nation's best as Carnell Tate could flirt with a 2026 first-round grade, and its No. 3 target Brandon Innis was the 2023 class' fifth-best wideout prospect, per 247Sports. Overall, Smith's Heisman campaign could take a huge hit from his own teammates.

Williams, on the other hand, has the path to truly carrying this Alabama offense. The Crimson Tide should be relevant with the fifth-shortest line to win it all (+1000). As a true freshman, Williams totaled 865 receiving yards, 18.0 yards per reception, and eight receiving touchdowns.

While Smith is viewed as a step above, Williams isn't far behind when it comes to talent and production. He should also be leading a contending squad, and I'm simply a bigger fan of Williams' potential of posting absurd numbers compared to Smith in a loaded receiving corps.

Getting Williams at +4000 is providing much better value than Smith's +1300 line. If I'm backing any wideout in the Heisman race, it's Williams.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.