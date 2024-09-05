4 FanDuel NFL Values to Target in Week 1

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Value Plays to Target for Week 1

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

FanDuel Salary: ($7,300)

Pocket passers get a slight bump thanks to FanDuel's new NFL DFS rule changes, with 300-yard games netting an additional 3.0 FanDuel points.

Matthew Stafford averaged only 17.1 FanDuel points per game last season, but he cracked 300 yards five times. Under 2024 scoring, he would've averaged 18.2 FanDuel points per game.

In the first main slate of the 2024 season, we could see Stafford benefit.

Stafford's Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in a rematch of last year's NFC Wild Card game. Detroit came away with a win in that one, but that didn't stop Stafford from putting up 367 yards and two touchdowns.

Stafford's passing yards prop is set at 273.5 for this week's game.

The Lions retooled their secondary this offseason, but they're still just 11th in PFF's secondary rankings and 25th in schedule-adjusted pass defense, per numberFire.

This game has the slate's highest over/under (52.5) and the Rams are 3.5-point underdogs. We could see a high-scoring affair where both offenses keep their foot on the gas.

It helps that Stafford will have all three of Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp active. In the eight games last year where all three played at least 50% of snaps, Stafford averaged 19.4 FanDuel points per game.

Our NFL DFS projections peg Stafford for 18.1 FanDuel points. That ranks 10th among quarterbacks and makes him the fourth best point-per-dollar value at the position (2.48 FanDuel points per $1,000).

Honorable Mention: Caleb Williams ($7,100)

Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns

FanDuel Salary: ($6,200)

With Nick Chubb beginning the year on the PUP list, Jerome Ford profiles as the Cleveland Browns clear-cut No. 1 back to begin the season, yet his salary ranks just 22nd among running backs on this slate.

Even with Kareem Hunt taking away work last season, Ford averaged 19.4 adjusted opportunities per game. He did so despite a 50.7% snap share -- a number that could rise with only Pierre Strong Jr. and D'Onta Foreman behind him on the depth chart.

Cleveland's 21.5-point implied total isn't ideal, but Ford could see more red zone work when the Browns get there. He saw fewer than than one red zone rush per game last season -- compared to Hunt's 2.3.

The Dallas Cowboys were decent against running backs last season, but they quietly allowed the fourth-highest rushing success rate to the position, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

We project Ford for 12.5 FanDuel points, 11th among running backs. That projection makes him the second best point-per-dollar value at the position (2.02 FanDuel points per $1,000).

Honorable Mention: Javonte Williams ($6,100)

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: ($5,600)

Chris Godwin was the single-biggest touchdown underperformer among wide receivers last season, crossing the goal line just 2 times despite 6.5 expected touchdowns, per Brandon Gdula's numbers.

With Godwin in a mouth-watering matchup with the Washington Commanders, we could see him reverse course and vastly outperform his salary.

Godwin has +175 odds to score a touchdown in Week 1 while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sport a 23.5-point implied total.

Last season, Washington gave up by far the most FanDuel points per target (1.79) to opposing wide receivers. They surrendered the most yards per route run (1.92), too, and were bottom 10 in target rate allowed (20.5%) to the position.

They enter 2024 with PFF's 30th-ranked secondary.

That bodes well for Godwin, especially considering how well he finished 2023. Over the final five weeks, Godwin averaged 12.3 FanDuel points per game and commanded a 29% target share.

Godwin boasts a projection of 10.8 FanDuel points in Week 1. That ranks 22nd among wide receivers and makes him the second best point-per-dollar value at WR (1.93 FanDuel points per $1,000).

Honorable Mention: Brian Thomas Jr. ($5,100)

Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints

FanDuel Salary: ($5,500)

Tight end is ugly this week, so I think it's more than logical to take a swing on Taysom Hill as a value play.

Hill averaged 8.4 FanDuel points per game last season, setting career-best marks for receptions (33) and receiving yards (291). He ranked second on the New Orleans Saints with a 20.9% red zone opportunity share, and we already saw him punch in a goal line score in the preseason.

While Taysom's unique skillset offers upside even if he doesn't score, it doesn't hurt that the Carolina Panthers surrendered the fifth-highest red zone touchdown rate (63.2%) last season. In Hill's lone head-to-head matchup with Carolina, he turned 75 rushing yards into 8.2 FanDuel points.

The Saints have a 22.5-point implied total this week, offering Hill upside if they get in the red zone.

With several of the league's top tight ends off the Week 1 main slate, it's justifiable to shoot for upside with Hill.

Honorable Mention: Hunter Henry ($4,900)

