3 FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks for Thursday 4/25/24

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

MLB DFS Stacks

San Diego Padres

Implied Total: 5.91 | Opposing Pitcher: Dakota Hudson (R)

The San Diego Padres have the slate's highest implied total (5.91), so it's easy to get behind them in a Coors Field date with Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies will start righty Dakota Hudson on Thursday. Hudson is off to a rough start in 2024, pitching to a 5.06 ERA and 1.59 WHIP four starts into the season. His strikeout rate (12.5%) is down from a year's past, while his walk rate (11.5%) is up to a level we haven't seen since his rookie year.

Hudson's also trending in the wrong direction, fresh off a four-inning stinker against Seattle that saw him give up seven hits, four runs, and five walks and record just one strikeout.

That bodes well for a San Diego team that ranks sixth in wOBA and seventh in wRC+ against right-handed pitchers, even if they will be without Manny Machado (paternity).

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($4,500) is the headliner here. He's racked up a robust .372 wOBA against righties this season and is averaging 11.9 FanDuel points per game in total. Tatis is our second-highest projected player (15.4 FanDuel points) and boasts the second-largest salary among hitters.

After him, Ha-Seong Kim ($3,800), Jake Cronenworth ($3,600), Xander Bogaerts ($3,500), and Jurickson Profar ($3,500) are all intriguing mid-range options projected for double-digit FanDuel points.

Kim is the hottest of the bunch, picking up multiple hits each of the last two days. He's also putting the ball in the air at a career rate (45%), something that could play well at Coors.

Cronenworth (.383) and Profar (.377) lead the team in wOBA against righties, though neither has been especially productive of late.

Bogaerts is a projections darling tonight, with our model pegging him for a slate-leading 16.5 FanDuel points as of Thursday morning. Despite a measly .219 average this season, Bogearts has begun to heat up, going 6 for 16 with a trio of runs over the last four games.

Luis Campusano ($3,200) and Jackson Merrill ($3,200) are the value options to target here, although lefty super-utility Tyler Wade ($2,800) has some appeal just by nature of salary. Merrill is really the one I'm most interested in. He's put up a .373 wOBA and 24.6% line drive rate against righties and already has four hits and four RBI this series.

Minnesota Twins

Implied Total: 4.68 | Opposing Pitcher: Michael Soroka (R)

With low totals across the slate, I'm not opposed to the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox.

While Minnesota has been a team to fade against righties, Michael Soroka bucks that trend. Soroka has been dreadful this season, letting up at least four runs in four of five starts with dreadful strikeout (10.7%) and walk (13.4%) rates. He's in the bottom-six percentage of the league in xBA (.317) and xwOBA (.402) allowed.

That should be music to the Twins' ears, especially with Minneapolis temps flirting with the high-60s.

Nobody in their lineup has a salary north of $3.1K, so you can go several different directions here.

Ryan Jeffers ($3,100), Edouard Julien ($3,000), and Alex Kirilloff ($2,900) are all projected for more than 11.0 FanDuel points.

Jeffers leads the team with .366 wOBA against righties. Julien is tops in ISO (.230), with Kirlloff right behind him (.212). Four of Julien's five homers have come in this split.

Trevor Larnach ($2,600) has been on an absolute heater since being called up from Triple-A. It's only a seven-game sample, but the lefty has a 1.167 OPS and .483 wOBA across 24 plate appearances. He's pieced together a pair of doubles and homers while driving in six.

The bottom of their lineup doesn't have much appeal, though Austin Martin ($2,500) has a .355 wOBA and .200 ISO against righties. We'll take that at $2.5K, even if he's in the bottom third of the order.

Philadelphia Phillies

Implied Total: 4.36 | Opposing Pitcher: Nick Martinez (R)

Despite the uninspiring implied total (4.36), it's hard not to like the Philadelphia Phillies on a sunny day at Great America Ball Park.

Nick Martinez is due to start for the Cincinnati Reds. His xERA (3.52) is better than his actual ERA (4.76), but he's allowing the highest fly-ball rate (49.1%) of his career. That's not the best look for someone with a 12.5% career HR/FB rate pitching at the fourth-best venue for hitters, per Statcast.

Trea Turner ($3,600), Kyle Schwarber ($3,500), and Bryce Harper ($3,500) lead the way here. Turner (.367 wOBA) has been rock-solid against righties, and I'm still bullish on Schwarber (.245) and Harper (.317) despite subpar marks thus far. Harper returns to the lineup after spending three days on the paternity list.

Alec Bohm ($3,500) has played his salary up by averaging 22.0 FanDuel points per game over the last seven games. He's gone 15 for 31 with eight extra-base hits and 11 RBI over that span. Bohm is second on the team with a .393 WOBA against righties.

Brandon Marsh ($3,000) and J.T. Realmuto ($2,900) are solid for value.

Marsh has crushed righties thus far with a .423 wOBA and .327 ISO.

Meanwhile, Realmuto's 12.9 FanDuel-point projection makes him the slate's top point-per-dollar value at 1B/C (4.44 FanDuel points per $1,000). He's hit at least 9.0 FanDuel points in six of his last seven games.

