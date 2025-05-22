3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Thursday 5/22/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Fever at Dream

The Dream just beat the Fever on Tuesday night, but that was through no fault of the Indiana offense. The Fever scored 90 points in the loss after posting 93 in their season-opener.

That comes following a strong offseason from Indiana which saw them add a trio of WNBA vets in DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sophia Cunningham. Those three figure to add to what was already an elite Fever offense -- one which averaged a league-best 90.9 points per game over the second half of 2024.

The early results have been promising. Though the Fever have shot just 32 of 51 (63%) from the free-throw line across their first two games, Indiana still cracked 90 points in both contests. That's in part thanks to their quick pace (third in the W) and 52.8% eFG% (also third).

And while Indiana managed 42 first-half points in Tuesday's date with Atlanta, the Fever exploded for 48 points in the second-half, 25 of which came in the 4th quarter. They recorded a 62.5% eFG% in that final period while their fourth-quarter outburst put them on pace for 138.9 points per 100 possessions.

That sets them up nicely to go over their 88.5-point team total tonight against a Dream defense which has given up 94 and 90 points across their first two games. In what could be a bounce-back effort from the Fever, I'll happily lay these -113 odds for Indiana over 88.5 points.

Liberty at Sky

Chicago's prized offseason addition, Ariel Atkins, was quiet in her Sky debut. She was limited to just 22 minutes in their blowout loss, scoring 11 points on an efficient 3-of-6 shooting.

But Atkins did go 2 for 2 from beyond the arc, making her +102 odds for 2+ made threes an intriguing wager in tonight's home date with the New York Liberty.

A career 36% three-point shooter, Atkins is expected to serve as Chicago's premier threat from distance after attempting the second-most three per game (6.9) of her career in 2024. She made multiple threes in 23 of 40 games.

Atkins terrorized the Liberty from beyond the arc as a member of the Mystics last season, nailing at least three threes in all four head-to-head matchups. She's played at least 20 minutes against the New York 21 times in her career, recording 2+ made threes 12 times.

In general, Atkins has been a consistent option from beyond the arc the last few years. Across 138 games dating back to the 2021 season, Atkins has made at least 2 threes 78 times (57%).

Compare that to the 49.5% implied probability we get from her +102 odds for 2+ made threes tonight, and there's value in Atkins' made threes prop tonight.

Sabrina Ionescu struggled in New York's season opener. After averaging a career-best 18.2 points per game in 2024, Ionescu scored only 8 points in the Liberty's win over the Aces. She shot an ugly 3 of- 2 overall, including 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.

But the 12 shots and 31 minutes suggest Sabrina's going to be a primary contributor yet again in 2025. Although Ionescu has never been the most efficient scorer, we should expect better efforts going forward.

With Ionescu's points prop down to 16.5 tonight, I'm looking to buy low and target her over.

In 2024, Ionescu scored at least 17 points in 29 of 38 games. She was dominant across four head-to-head matchups with the Sky, scoring 28, 24, 21, and 19 points.

Chicago's perimeter defense is expected to be better this year with five-time All-Defensive Team member Ariel Atkins in the lineup. But that didn't help much in the Sky's season-opener, and Ionescu hasn't had much trouble with her in the past. Sabrina averaged 19 points per game against Atkins' Mystics the past two seasons, clearing 16.5 points in six of 10 games.

With bankable shot volume and a matchup she's traditionally performed well in, Ionescu over 16.5 points is one of the best bets for the Liberty vs. Sky.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for ANY wager on the Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream and/or New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky WNBA games taking place on May 22nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.