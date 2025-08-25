3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Monday 8/25/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

Despite carrying a 9-27 record, the Connecticut Sun have covered five consecutive games ahead of Monday's meeting with the New York Liberty. New York has been vulnerable as Breanna Stewart (knee), Sabrina Ionescu (foot), and Natasha Cloud (nose) have all been dealing with injuries, leading to a 1-4 against the spread (ATS) record over its last five games.

However, the Liberty's cold streak could snap tonight, for Stewart, Ionescu, and Cloud are all questionable. New York hasn't had the three players in the same rotation since July 26, helping explain its 5-8 record during the absences.

The Liberty should have some advantages, too, such as launching the fourth-most three-point attempts per game while shooting 35.5% from deep (third-highest). Connecticut carries a meh perimeter defense by allowing the seventh-fewest three-point shots per contest and a 34.3% three-point percentage (fourth-highest). We should expect New York's three-point efficiency to keep up -- especially if Ionescu's 7.4 three-point attempts per game are back in the lineup.

In the Liberty's only meeting against the Sun with a healthy rotation, they rolled to a 100-52 win on June 1. Assuming New York's rotation is healthy on Monday, look for the Liberty to get back on track.

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

It took awhile for the Las Vegas Aces to find their footing, but they're rolling at the perfect time with a 10-game winning streak. The Chicago Sky are the next team in the crosshairs, and they continue to struggle with a 2-8 record over the previous 10.

Las Vegas has upped its scoring production during the winning streak, totaling 88.6 points per game (PPG) in the span compared to 82.8 on the season (seventh-most). Chicago's defense doesn't provide much push back by giving up 86.4 PPG (third-most) while touting the worst defensive rating.

The Aces have solid three-point efficiency, making 33.6% of their attempts (tied for sixth-highest). This has jumped to 37.4% during the winning streak, and the Sky's perimeter defense is vulnerable by ceding the fourth-most three-point shots per game while opponents shoot 36.8% from deep (second-highest).

Vegas seems capable of carrying the load to help boost the total to the over. Plus, Chicago has posted 87.7 PPG over its previous three games, and the Aces give up the fifth-most points in the paint per contest. The Sky post the seventh-most points in the paint per game while their frontcourt of Angel Reese (14.5 PPG) and Kamilla Cardoso (13.2 PPG) make up two of Chicago's top three scorers.

Cardoso has logged 20.0 PPG over her last two games while shooting 65.2% from the field during that span. She shoots 95.1% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim, meaning Cardoso should take advantage of Las Vegas' meh rim protection.

She's also second on the Sky with 3.3 free throw attempts per game, and that's jumped to 6.0 over the last two games. Cardoso is up to 11.5 field goal attempts per contest in the last two compared to 10.2 on the season, as well.

Increased usage paired with a favorable matchup against the Aces should mean more success for Cardoso. One of Chicago's top scorers succeeding should only bode well for the over, too. RotoWire's projections have Cardoso reaching 15.1 points on Monday.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

