3 Best Premier League Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 26

Manchester United at Everton (7:30 a.m. ET Saturday)

In Saturday's early clash, I'm very tempted to take Everton to win at +155, but I'm opting to back the Toffees to score twice at +158.

You may have caught wind of this: Manchester United are struggling. They've lost 8 of their past 12 Premier League matches. Over their last seven league games, they've allowed at least 1.4 expected goals (xG) in all but one fixture, per FBRef's xG model. They've conceded at least two goals in six of their past nine EPL matches, including two at home to Palace, three at home versus Brighton, three at home against Bournemouth and two at Wolves.

Everton are trending in the other direction. The Toffees are unbeaten across their past five EPL matches, winning four of those games, including victories over Spurs and Brighton while drawing with top-of-the-table Liverpool. David Moyes' appointment has been a shot in the arm for the Toffees, especially in attack, as they've totaled 12 goals in that five-match run -- including nine over their last three home matches.

Goodison is a difficult place to play for any side, and with this being United's last-ever trip to the stadium, the place should be bouncing. I like Everton to score at least twice on Saturday.

Brighton at Southampton (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

Mitoma is red-hot, and Southampton is a great matchup for him to keep rolling.

Over his past six matches across all competitions, Mitoma has four goals and one assist. He's registered a goal or assist in four of the six outings, with one of the exceptions being a 45-minute appearance.

Brighton have netted multiple goals in five of their past seven matches, and they're -205 to score at least twice Saturday at St. Mary's against a Saints side that is terrible defensively. In 12 home matches, Southampton have conceded 32.0 xG and 33 actual goals. They've shipped exactly three goals in four of their past five EPL matches.

With Brighton expected to thrive going forward and Southampton unable to offer too much resistance, Mitoma can continue his excellent run of form.

Crystal Palace at Fulham (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

Smith Rowe is starting to take off in his debut campaign at Fulham, and he's now at five goals and two assists in 19 EPL starts this season. He's really picked it up of late, scoring two goals over the past four matches.

At home against Palace on Saturday, Smith Rowe should be a key figure once again for the Cottagers, and I like him to get a shot on target.

In said four-game stretch, Smith Rowe has put four shots on target, registering at least one shot on target in three of the four matches while taking eight total shots in that time.

This matchup sets up well for him. He tallied a goal on two shots in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park. In that match, Palace had just 36% of the possession, so with this one at Craven Cottage, we can expect Fulham to be on the ball plenty, which should aid Smith Rowe's chances to get a shot on target.

