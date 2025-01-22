3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 1/22/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer William Nylander +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Columbus Blue Jackets' postseason push continues when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. After a cold stretch earlier this month, the Maple Leafs have quietly started to heat up after three straight victories. A big reason for their recent surge has been the emergence of superstar winger William Nylander. The Swedish forward has been taking over games, registering four goals over his last five. Despite the Blue Jackets' offense performing well, they’ve been struggling defensively, which is an opportunity that Nylander and the Leafs can pounce on in this matchup at home.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Nathan MacKinnon +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Two Western Conference foes are set to face off on Wednesday as the Colorado Avalanche host the Winnipeg Jets. It’s no secret that these clubs don’t like each other after their recent meetings in the postseason. With these Central Division squads still jockeying for positioning, every point matters. The Avalanche remain a difficult team to defend on home ice, and Nathan MacKinnon is often at the forefront. Even with the Jets' recent success over the Avalanche in the regular season, it’s hard to look away from MacKinnon on home ice in these big matchups.

Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Anze Kopitar +330 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Florida Panthers' road trip continues Wednesday night when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. It’s been an up-and-down month for the Panthers, and things won’t get easier for the visitors as they take on one of the NHL’s most dominant home teams. The Kings have continued to go about their business in the West, safely padding their playoff positioning. Captain Anze Kopitar has continued to produce but has been dry lately in the goal-scoring department. With the Panthers set to play for the second night in a row, this is an excellent chance for Kopitar to get back on the board.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NHL game taking place January 21st-23rd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!