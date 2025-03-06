3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Thursday 3/6/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Nikita Kucherov +104 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Buffalo Sabres are set to visit the surging Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday evening. The Lightning have gotten right back in the picture for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, a coveted position with three teams in the running. The Sabres remain a construction project that doesn’t appear to have any end. The Lightning have an offensive engine up front that’s been working seamlessly over the last month, paired with getting elite goaltending. Nikita Kucherov is again in the running for the Art Ross Trophy and has led the Lightning with 90 points. Kucherov has tallied a pair of multi-point outings in his last five games, and there’s value in him adding another to his resume tonight.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Player 4+ Shots on Goal Player 4+ Shots on Goal Nikolaj Ehlers +275 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Winnipeg Jets continue to lead the Western Conference standings and will visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. The Jets are a much stronger team at home, but that shouldn’t undermine what they’ve been able to accomplish as the visitors. You don’t end up at the top of the NHL standings by accident. The Jets are a well-oiled machine, with depth scoring and arguably the best goalie in the world. Nikolaj Ehlers has been going about his business as one of the more underrated stars in the league. Ehlers has been a shot-generating machine for the Jets, including three straight games with four or more. With the Flyers having issues in that department, this is a great spot to target Ehlers.

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Player 1+ Assists Player 1+ Assists Mikko Rantanen -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the plummeting Boston Bruins on Thursday night. The Bruins have been struggling lately, putting a real dent in their playoff aspirations. Although the Hurricanes haven’t been lighting the world on fire lately, they still present a challenging matchup for the Bs. Mikko Rantanen is slowly starting to look comfortable for the Hurricanes, which is terrible news for the rest of the Eastern Conference. The Hurricanes have been tweaking their powerplay to find the best possible combination to lead Rantanen to more success. Rantanen has notoriously thrived on the man advantage, and there’s value in that continuing against a bottom-third penalty kill in the league.

