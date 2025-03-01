3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Saturday 3/1/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Montreal Canadiens will try to extend their win streak on Saturday evening when they visit the Buffalo Sabres. The Canadiens have been on a rollercoaster over the last month with both solid and poor play throughout that sample. Since they appear to be trending positively, we’ll ride that wave while we can.

Cole Caufield is coming off scoring a gorgeous overtime winner on Thursday against San Jose. The former Wisconsin Badger hasn’t been piling up the shots of late, but he’s put together some strong showings when facing off with Buffalo. The Sabres sit in the bottom 10 in the NHL in shots allowed per game, which sets up nicely for a significant volume showing from Caufield on Saturday.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

The Edmonton Oilers will visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, looking to end their five-game losing streak. To say that the Oilers have been playing uninspiring hockey of late would be an understatement. Still, the Hurricanes haven’t been lighting the world on fire either, presenting a potential sneaky spot to target the reigning Western Conference champs.

The Oilers are at their best when they find success on the power play. Maybe that’s not a recipe for success in the postseason, but it can be right now. Leon Draisaitl has been doing his best to carry the load and has tallied six goals over his last five games. The German forward's impact on the power play is integral, and this number has good value relative to -320 odds for any point.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets will look to start a new winning streak on Saturday as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. The Jets had their double-digit win streak snapped this week but have been a top team at home this year with a 23-5-3 record.

Since being scratched in the championship game at the 4 Nations, Kyle Connor has been on a mission for the Western Conference-leading Jets. Connor has tallied six points over his last five games on a mind-boggling 27 shots. With the Jets' home success this season and the elite playmaking we’ve continued to see from Connor, there’s value in the sniping winger to record a multi-point outing in this Saturday clash.

