3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 2/26/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have been mired in a bit of a slump recently. That’s unlikely to change as they invite the soaring Winnipeg Jets to the nation’s capital. The betting price continues to climb on the visitors, but there’s still value in getting a piece of the Jets.

Winnipeg has been unstoppable of late. The Jets have won 10 in a row, and their recent metrics support ongoing success. Over their last six games, the Jets have outplayed all but two of their opponents while dictating play on both ends of the ice. The Central Division leaders are averaging 10.5 high-danger chances per game and giving up just 8.3 for a 55.8% high-danger chance rating.

The Senators’ recent efforts have been much less inspired. They’ve outplayed their opponents just once over their last four games, usually by a substantive margin. Altogether, Ottawa has posted a 41.1% expected goals-for rating, but two of those game scores come in below 36.5%. Unlike the Jets, the Sens can’t get anything going on either end of the ice. They’ve been out-chanced 38-28 in quality opportunities over that stretch.

Analytically, Winnipeg’s advantage is much more pronounced than the betting line implies. Consequently, the Jets moneyline looks like the right side to be on.

New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche

Once considered a foundational piece of the New Jersey Devils’ rebuild, Mackenzie Blackwood was jettisoned to the San Jose Sharks a few years ago. Subsequently, he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche this year as they were looking to shore up their goaltending for another playoff push. We saw Blackwood exact revenge against his former club earlier this season, but we’re anticipating a much worse effort on Wednesday night.

Granted, he was with the Sharks then, but Blackwood stopped all 44 shots he faced against the Devils earlier this year. However, the Avs netminder has looked much more beatable recently. Blackwood has stopped just 45 of the last 52 shots he’s faced for a lackluster 86.5% save percentage. That standing is unlikely to improve behind an Avalanche team that has given up an above-average number of high-danger chances in three of their past six.

Moreover, we like the Devils’ chances of maintaining their current offensive pace. New Jersey has tallied 11 goals over its previous three contests, with all but two of those coming at five-on-five. That surge in scoring comes at a time of improved goaltending, as the Devils’ goalies have combined to allow just four goals across the same sample.

It’s not reflected in the betting price, but these teams have opposing metrics heading into this inter-conference clash. We like the Devils’ chances of maintaining their elite play, particularly as +128 underdogs.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Vancouver Canucks’ can’t seem to sustain elite play, and that’s cost them valuable points in the standings. Their most recent efforts have been particularly deflating, putting them at a sincere disadvantage against the Los Angeles Kings.

Even at their best last season, the Canucks weren’t an exceptional analytics team. But as we’re seeing, they still can’t put forth complete efforts. Vancouver has posted a cumulative 46.3% expected goals-for rating over its last five, getting outplayed in all but one of those contests. The most concerning aspect of those performances, the Canucks have mustered just three goals at five-on-five.

That ineffective offensive standing won’t improve against LA. The Kings continue to play with unrelenting determination in their own end. Just two of their last six opponents have eclipsed nine high-danger chances for an average of 8.0 per game. Likewise, scoring chances have been equally hard to come by. Those same six foes put up a below-average 23.7 opportunities per game.

It’s a steeper price, but bettors shouldn’t shy away from it. The Kings have proven to be the superior team, and we expect that to show in Wednesday’s Pacific Division clash.

