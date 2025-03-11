3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 3/11/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins

It was just a matter of time before Brad Marchand crossed paths with his former club. Days after getting traded, the Boston Bruins’ former captain returns to TD Garden as a member of the Florida Panthers. Surely, Marchand and the Panthers will be at their best for this Atlantic Division tilt.

Change was inevitable in Beantown following the Bruins’ unceremonious collapse from their record-setting heights. More concerningly, their current metrics support the idea that this team is on the verge of hitting a new low. Boston is averaging 7.0 high-danger chances per game over its past five, eclipsing eight opportunities in just one of those games. Inevitably, scoring will dry up.

The Panthers remain one of the most dominant analytics teams in the league. Florida has been on an unreal pace, outplaying its opponents in 10 straight. Over that stretch, they’ve accumulated an NHL-best 61.3% expected goals-for rating, eclipsing the 60.0% threshold in all but three of those contests.

The betting market has the Panthers out in front, and rightfully so. Boston’s offense won’t be able to keep pace, and this is a classic revenge spot for Marchand. Florida should have no problem cruising to a convincing victory.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

For the second time in five days, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights take to the ice for an inter-conference battle. Vegas prevailed in last week’s meeting, but they’ll face a stiffer challenge in getting past the Penguins at home.

Tristan Jarry made his triumphant return to the Penguins lineup over the weekend. The two-time All-Star was back to his usual self, stopping 29 of 30 shots while earning his first win since December. That effort could be foreshadowing what comes next for Jarry. The Pens’ goalie was operating significantly below career norms before his demotion. He’s a natural progression candidate as he works his metrics back into the normal range.

Further, Jarry’s job could be easier against a Golden Knights squad on the precipice of regression. Vegas has scored 16 goals at five-on-five over its past five games. However, that increase in scoring has elevated their metrics beyond sustainable levels. Inevitably, the Golden Knights’ shooting percentage will creep back down, making wins more challenging to come by.

The Pens remain value candidates in the betting market, but that’s even more pronounced if Jarry can sustain his recent form. At +168, we see an edge in backing the Penguins as meaty home underdogs.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks

The Montreal Canadiens face another stiff test on Tuesday night. After starting their four-game road trip with consecutive losses, the Habs head further west for a showdown versus the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver has a substantive advantage, and we expect them to wield it unforgivingly.

Montreal’s offense is struggling to stay afloat. They’ve been held to eight or fewer high-danger chances in three straight, failing to eclipse 18 scoring opportunities in any of those contests. Predictably, ineffective production correlates with limited scoring. The Habs have combined for just two goals at five-on-five over that modest sample, mustering a paltry six goals across all strengths.

The Canucks are trending much more positively. Vancouver has out-chanced three of its last four opponents in high-danger chances, resulting in a vastly improved expected goals-for rating. Over those four contests, the Nucks are up to a 57.9% expected goals-for rating. More impressively, they’ve eclipsed 70.0% game scores in two of those outings.

The road-weary Canadiens aren’t putting up much of a fight these days, and the Canucks will take advantage. We see an edge in backing the hosts in this spot.

