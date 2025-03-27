3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Thursday 3/27/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Ottawa Senators vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings are both in contention for a playoff spot, although the Sens are in a much better position. The Red Wings can close that gap with a solid performance at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Thankfully, that’s been Detroit’s MO in recent weeks. The Red Wings have outplayed six of their past eight opponents, resulting in a 56.4% expected goals-for rating, the fourth-best mark in the NHL across that sample. However, Detroit is operating well below that expected level. They have just three wins and a diminished goals-for rating, implying that the Wings are progression candidates.

While the Sens have a solid analytics footprint, their underlying metrics have suffered more recently. They’ve been outplayed in three of their previous four and have gone cold offensively. They have just four goals at five-on-five over that stretch while being held scoreless in two.

The Senators are going through a modest correction period, which puts them at a disadvantage tonight against the Wings. Given their expected progression, we can’t overlook the value on the Wings in this spot.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames

The Dallas Stars continued their winning ways, getting past the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. In doing so, they’ve furthered the divide between actual and expected metrics, putting them at risk of regression versus the Calgary Flames.

Dallas is not icing a good product right now. The Stars have been outplayed in four straight, yielding a bottom-feeding 39.8% expected goals-for rating. They’ve been getting by on unsustainable output at both ends of the ice. The Stars have overachieved offensively in three of their last six and haven’t allowed a goal at five-on-five in two straight. Inevitably, that house of cards will soon come tumbling down.

Conversely, the Flames have reserved their best efforts for their playoff push. Calgary has outplayed its opponents in three of four, surpassing a 66.0% expected goals-for rating in two of those contests. Moreover, they’ve maximized offensive production, eclipsing 12 high-danger chances in all but one of those matchups.

Analytically, there’s a significant gap between these teams right now. It’s not reflected in the betting price, but the Flames have been the superior team. As a result, Calgary moneyline is the advantageous play.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers were outgunned by the Stars last night, and their outlook doesn’t look much better heading into tonight’s intra-divisional battle against the Seattle Kraken.

While the Oilers outplayed the Stars, their anticipated scoring woes continued. Edmonton was held scoreless at five-on-five while also mustering just nine high-danger chances. We’re not expecting much growth as they head out for the second night of a back-to-back without Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

These teams met over the weekend, with the Kraken putting forth another top-end effort. Seattle out-chanced the Oilers 13-10 in high-danger opportunities, contributing to a 54.3% expected goals-for rating. That was the fifth time in seven games in which the Kraken had outplayed their opponents and their fourth loss.

Seattle is due for some puck luck, and we’re betting that’ll come against a beleaguered Edmonton Oilers squad. Given their recent uptick, we give the edge to the Kraken.

