3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Thursday 2/6/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections, powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Get inside the crease and access who is starting in tonight’s NHL matchups and save projections with SportsGrid’s Starting Goalies Page.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Moneyline Columbus Blue Jackets Feb 7 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Curiously, the Columbus Blue Jackets enter Thursday’s inter-conference tilt versus the Utah Hockey Club as moderate underdogs. Columbus has been among the hottest teams in the league in 2025 and is insulated at home against Utah.

Since January 4, the Blue Jackets have gone 10-4-1. Quality efforts have been sparse across that sample, but Columbus has tilted the ice in its direction with its latest performances. The Jackets have out-played their opponents in two straight, hitting double-digit high-danger chances in both contests.

Utah doesn’t possess the defensive structure to limit the Jackets’ attack. Three of their last six opponents have recorded at least 11 quality chances. That stat looks even worse when considering that four of Utah’s six games have come on home ice. In those two road games, opponents are averaging 28.5 scoring and 13.0 high-danger chances.

Columbus has unlocked its scoring potential with its most recent efforts. We’re anticipating another strong showing at home, giving the Blue Jackets the advantage over the visiting Utah Hockey Club.

Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Moneyline Tampa Bay Lightning Feb 7 12:09am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The NHL has gotten into the habit of scheduling teams with consecutive matchups against the same opponent and venue. We’re betting the Ottawa Senators will be the latest team to succumb to the scheduling snafu, taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Sens were dismantled last time out. On Tuesday, Ottawa dropped a 4-3 decision while being thoroughly outplayed. They mustered just 20 scoring and six high-danger chances, giving up 34 and 11, respectively. The Senators were out-shot by a wide margin and posted a 37.9% Corsi rating. Ultimately, their 34.5% expected goals-for rating was the fourth time in eight games they have fallen in the 30s.

Conversely, the Lightning appear to have turned a corner in the opposite direction. Tampa Bay has attempted no fewer than 11 high-danger chances in three straight, netting them a cumulative 56.9% expected goals-for rating. More impressively, they’ve eclipsed the 60.0% threshold in two of three contests.

Ottawa can’t compete with the Lightning’s current metrics. The Sens have fallen off a cliff and are unlikely to improve while playing consecutive road games against the superior Bolts. We give Tampa Bay the edge in this Atlantic Division battle.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken

Moneyline Seattle Kraken Feb 7 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue their four-game road trip, this time with a stop in the Emerald City, duking it out versus the Seattle Kraken. Winners of the first two, Toronto’s road trip is off to a promising start, but we expect a bit of a backslide against the Kraken.

The Kraken have tightened their defensive standards. Across their last five games, all but one opponent has been held to nine or fewer high-danger chances, yielding a tidy average of 8.3 per game. Predictably, those improved efforts have contributed to an increasing expected goals-for rating. Seattle has outplayed four of five opponents while producing a 50.9% eGF rating.

Toronto kicked off its business trip with consecutive wins, snapping a three-game losing streak. Nevertheless, some concerning metrics persist. The Leafs have been held to one goal at five-on-five in three of those outings, perpetuating a trend that has plagued them for most of the last month. Since January 11, the Maple Leafs have scored on just 7.0% of their shots at five-on-five, averaging just 1.7 goals per game.

The Maple Leafs have been having trouble scoring lately, and the Kraken have scored 12 goals in their last three. Seattle’s chances of winning are much greater than the betting line implies.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NHL game taking place February 4th through 6th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



