3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Sunday 3/2/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections, powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Get inside the crease and access who is starting in tonight’s NHL matchups and save projections with SportsGrid’s Starting Goalies Page.

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars

Moneyline Dallas Stars Mar 2 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Dallas Stars will try to improve their recent 7-2-1 record when they host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night. The Blues are in an unfortunate scheduling spot and mismanaged their goaltenders, putting them at a sincere disadvantage at American Airlines Center.

St. Louis triumphed 4-1 over the Los Angeles Kings last night, but there are several important considerations. First, primary netminder Jordan Binnington got the start last night. That means Joel Hofer and his underwhelming 90.2% save percentage is the projected starter tonight. Secondly, that performance perpetuated the Blues’ unsustainable offensive run. Over its last six games, St. Louis has recorded 29 goals, with 23 coming at five-on-five. That jump in output has come despite normal production, boosting the Blues’ shooting percentage up to an unsustainable 16.9%. Immediate regression is anticipated.

The Stars are also coming off a noteworthy win versus the Kings earlier in the week. However, their victory extended some much more sustainable metrics. Dallas has outplayed its opponents in three straight and four of five while maintaining their elite play in the attacking zone. The Stars have surpassed 10 high-danger chances in all but one of their last seven, and their scoring reflects that.

The price is steep, but the Stars are worth it. Dallas is rested and amid one of their most productive stretches of the season. That should be enough to get past Hofer and the overheating Blues.

Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers

Total Goals Nashville Predators Mar 3 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Two fringe playoff teams take to the ice looking to keep their postseason dreams alive. The New York Rangers sit four points back in the Eastern Conference, needing to make up ground on four teams. The Nashville Predators are a distant 14th in the Western Conference standings but could embrace the role of spoiler down the stretch. We’re expecting both teams to flex their offensive muscles on Sunday.

Nashville enters tonight’s inter-conference affair on the second night of a back-to-back. Like the Blues, the Preds also mishandled their goaltending situation. Juuse Saros was between the pipes last night, meaning backup Justus Annunen is the probable starter. That will prove troublesome versus a Rangers team that has recorded 18 goals over their previous five outings. Moreover, New York’s increased scoring is coming from a sustainable place. The Broadway Blueshirts have eclipsed 10 high-danger chances in three of those five contests.

Still, we like the Preds’ chances of keeping pace offensively. Nashville has reached 15 quality chances in two of its previous four outings but only has six goals at five-on-five over that stretch. Yesterday’s four-goal effort is a sign of things to come, particularly against a Rangers team that has given up an average of 13.4 high-danger chances over their past five.

This one could get out of hand early. Both teams can deliver offensively, and neither has been reliable in their own end. On that basis, we see an edge on the plus-money over.

New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Moneyline Vegas Golden Knights Mar 3 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The NHL’s weekend slate concludes with a heavyweight battle in Sin City. The Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights take on the playoff-bound New Jersey Devils in what should be a spirited tilt. The Knights are mid-range home favorites, but our analysis supports that price should be higher than it is.

While the Devils have gone 4-3-0 over their last seven, most of those wins are undeserved. New Jersey has been outplayed in all but one of those contests and has seen an increase in scoring despite more limited production. The Devils are up to 14 goals at five-on-five across that sample while falling below eight high-danger opportunities in six of those seven outings. That imbalance suggests goals will be harder to come by over their coming games.

Conversely, Vegas has been one of the most productive teams in the NHL over the past month. Since March 2, the Knights are averaging 27.4 scoring and 12.7 high-danger chances per game. Equally as impressively, they’ve hit 25 scoring and 11 high-danger chances in all but one of their seven contests.

When these teams met at the start of February, Vegas outplayed the Devils at home, posting a 71.3% expected goals-for rating. Now settling into their friendly confines, we anticipate another strong showing, precipitating a decisive win.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



