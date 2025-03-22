3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Saturday 3/22/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Colorado Avalanche wraps up a brief-if-not-condensed, three-game road trip on Saturday night. After splitting the first two games earlier this week, the Avs are playing their third game in four nights versus the Montreal Canadiens. Expect an unrelenting offensive pace in this inter-conference affair.

Colorado has been unstoppable of late. The Avs are up to 14 goals over their last four games, a scoring surge validated with solid production metrics. Across that sample, they’re averaging 10.5 high-danger chances per game. However, in doing so, the Avalanche compromised their defensive footing. All four of those foes have eclipsed double-digit quality chances, with Colorado getting out-chanced in two of those outings.

A dangerous Habs squad will expose Colorado’s ineffective defense. Montreal does its best work at home, but they’ve been efficient everywhere over the past few weeks. They’re up to 12 goals at five-on-five over their last five games, scoring on 12.4% of shots. Moreover, the Canadiens have tallied 21 goals across all strengths across their previous five home games.

Both teams love to push the pace, and that should be evident again in Montreal. We see tremendous value in taking plus money on the over.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators

The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally turned a corner with their recent efforts, and it’s starting to pay off. They carry that analytics momentum into tonight’s showdown versus the perpetually struggling Nashville Predators.

Toronto’s defensive structure has been solid all season, but the Leafs are finally starting to find their offensive rhythm. They’ve outplayed their opponents in two of three, thanks to improved production in the attacking zone. The Maple Leafs are up to 35 high-danger chances over the three-game sample, translating those increased opportunities into more scoring. Across all strengths, the Leafs have totaled 12 goals on 14.5% shooting.

Conversely, the Predators continue to ice a sub-optimal analytics product. Nashville has been held to eight or fewer high-danger opportunities in five straight, cratering its already limited output. Further, Preds goalies have given up six goals at five-on-five over their last two.

The Predators season will mercifully come to an end soon, but not before the Maple Leafs can get their hands on them. This price doesn’t do Toronto justice. Their chances of winning are far greater than the betting line implies.

Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers could be without their two biggest stars for the foreseeable future. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are both banged up, which is reflected in the Oilers’ moneyline price tonight versus the Seattle Kraken. Still, Edmonton should prevail in this Pacific Division contest.

Even without McDavid and Draisaitl, Seattle’s offense doesn’t have the firepower to keep pace with the Oilers. The Kraken have been held to nine or fewer quality chances in three of four. More concerningly, they’ve given up 41 high-danger chances across the same sample, illustrating their ineffective play on both ends of the ice.

Assuredly, the Oilers’ perennial Hart Trophy candidates account for a significant portion of the team’s offensive production, but we can’t look past their defensive structure. Edmonton has held three of its past five opponents to eight or fewer high-danger chances. Only one of those teams out-chanced the Oilers. Another resilient effort is expected on home ice.

The betting market has taken a firm stance against the Oilers, but they will still be in the driver’s seat versus Seattle. We see an edge in taking Edmonton on the moneyline at a discounted rate.

