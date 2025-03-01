3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Saturday 3/1/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

San Jose Sharks vs. Ottawa Senators

The San Jose Sharks continue their seven-game road trip with a battle against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Both clubs have struggled over their recent samples, and that’s unlikely to change at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Goals have been challenging to come by for the Senators lately. Over its last five games, Ottawa has totaled just four goals at five-on-five, failing to record more than one in any of those contests. Naturally, that limited output correlates with ineffective production. The Senators have fallen below nine high-danger chances in all five contests, averaging a minuscule 7.2 per game.

While the Sharks have seen a slight uptick in production and scoring recently, we have them pegged for regression over the final few games of their road trip. San Jose is averaging 10.8 high-danger and 24.2 scoring chances across their last six outings. That puts them ahead of their regular season averages of 7.7 and 19.2. Expect those production metrics to decrease as they remain away from home.

The total reflects the low-scoring nature of tonight’s inter-conference battle, but our analysis supports that there’s an edge in taking the under. We forecast this one to stay below six markers.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have proven ad nauseam that they are undeserving of being hefty favorites almost every time they step onto the ice. That’s the case once again on Saturday as they host the Montreal Canadiens in Western New York.

Granted, the Sabres’ recent 6-2-0 stretch may inspire confidence, but those wins are invalidated by their underwhelming metrics. Buffalo has been outplayed in all but two of those contests, producing a 48.1% expected goals-for rating. More concerningly, their actual goals-for rating of 64.4% is almost 20 points higher than expected. In reconciling those benchmarks, regression appears inevitable.

While the Habs have only two wins over their last five contests, their analytics support that they are trending more positively. Cumulatively, Montreal has put together a 53.2% eGF rating over that sample, eclipsing 11 quality chances in three of those outings. Combined with their improved defensive play, in which they’ve held their last three opponents to a combined 21 high-danger opportunities, we’re seeing the best the Canadiens have to offer.

It’s tempting to get a piece of the Sabres during their current hot streak; however, their metrics support that regression is on the horizon. On that basis, we see an edge in backing the Habs as underdogs.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken

The Vancouver Canucks are desperately trying to hold onto their wild card spot, but they’re doing themselves no favors with their recent efforts. Vancouver has lost three of its past four and will also deal with a condensed schedule when they take on the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Tonight’s Pacific Division battle marks the Canucks’ third game in four nights. While they pulled off an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings earlier in the week, they maintained their lackluster on-ice product. Vancouver has been outplayed in four straight, yielding an unbecoming 37.9% expected goals-for rating. In short, the 'Nucks are lucky to have one win over that stretch.

On the season, the Kraken remain a below-average analytics team, but they’ve turned a corner with their recent performances. The NHL’s newest expansion franchise has outplayed three of its previous five opponents but only has two wins to show for their efforts. That imbalance supports the idea that more wins await Seattle.

The current betting line overestimates the Canucks’ chances of claiming victory. On that basis, the betting advantage lies in taking the Kraken at a pick’em price.

