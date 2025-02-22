3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Saturday 2/22/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators

After a two-week hiatus, the NHL is back in action with a jam-packed Saturday slate. We expect the intensity from the 4 Nations Face-Off to continue into the regular season. As such, we’re eyeing a solid +300 overtime bet in the Central Division clash between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche.

The Preds have been one of the worst underachieving teams in the league this season. Still, they continue to put forth assertive efforts virtually every time they step on the ice. Nashville has outplayed 9 of its last 11 opponents, usually by a wide margin. Cumulatively, they’ve put together a 56.9% expected goals-for rating over that stretch, eclipsing the 60.0% threshold in all but five of those contests.

That’s an intensity that the Avs can match. Prior to the break, Colorado had posted above-average eGF ratings in six straight and eight of nine, compiling an almost identical 56.3% expected goals-for rating. That momentum carries them into an intra-divisional battle versus a similarly solid analytics team.

The Preds and Avs have put forth solid efforts across their recent samples. Those waves collide in what should be a tightly contested battle. As a result, there’s a ton of value in betting this one gets sorted out in overtime or a shootout.

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Washington Capitals were one of the most dominant teams in the unofficial first half of the season. They head into the stretch drive with an Eastern Conference-leading 80 points and -700 odds to claim their first division title since 2019-20. However, bettors should be aware of a few concerning trends impacting their chances of success. That anticipated regression starts in Saturday’s tilt versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Washington has wildly overachieved relative to underlying metrics. The Caps have outpaced their expected output by a wide margin and are eight points above their expected goals-for rating. Moreover, we’ve seen eroding performances ahead of the break with the Capitals getting outplayed in three of four with a 41.5% eGF rating.

Conversely, the Pens are on the opposite end of the regression-progression spectrum. Pittsburgh has fallen seven points shy of their expected goals-for rating (51.3%), posting a disastrous 44.4% mark. With wins in three of their last five, the Penguins are prime buy-low candidates entering the second half.

The Capitals’ chances of winning are far less than the betting line implies. On that basis, we see the Penguins’ moneyline as the right side to be on in this Metropolitan Division showdown.

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

Finally, the Winnipeg Jets look to continue their President Trophy pace in what should be a heated battle versus the St. Louis Blues. Analytically, the Jets have a substantive advantage that isn’t captured in their moneyline price.

The Blues are desperately trying to stay in the playoff race; however, they’ll have to overcome their underwhelming metrics to do so. St. Louis is consistently outplayed, producing the eighth-worst expected goals-for rating in the league this season. More concerningly, they’ve fallen flat over their recent sample. The Blues have out-skated three of their last nine opponents, resulting in a 46.3% eGF rating and just 10 goals at five-on-five.

Winnipeg has separated itself from the pack with elite play on both ends of the ice. The Central Division leaders have recorded more than three goals at five-on-five in all but one of their previous seven, with only two of those opponents surpassing one goal. Predictably, the Jets have won all seven of those contests.

Few teams can keep pace with Winnipeg, and the St. Louis Blues are not one of them. We see a significant advantage in backing the Jets as short road favorites at the Enterprise Center.

