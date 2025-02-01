3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Saturday 2/1/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The New York Islanders are looking to extend their winning streak to seven in a row. They’ll have to get past a Tampa Bay Lightning squad that has dropped four of their past six to do so. The Bolts have just started to get their metrics in order, a flaw that remains in New York’s recent performances.

The Islanders have vanquished some noteworthy opponents over the past couple of weeks. Still, those wins have come while consistently getting outplayed. Over their past four games, the Isles have compiled a 42.9% expected goals-for rating, falling below 46.6% in each one of those contests. Those efforts are incompatible with their winning streak, implying the Islanders are regression candidates.

Conversely, the ice has often been tilted in the Lightning’s direction. Tampa Bay has outplayed its opponents in three of five, compiling a 57.0% expected goals-for rating. Those game scores have been propped up by elite offensive production, with the Bolts averaging 25.8 scoring and 12.6 high-danger opportunities per game.

Tampa Bay’s offense is projected to continue its dominance against a faltering Islanders side. As a result, the moneyline price on the Lightning should be higher than it currently is. That leaves an edge in backing the hosts on Saturday night.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Calgary Flames

The Detroit Red Wings and Calgary Flames have both been heating up lately. Under the tutelage of Todd McLellan, the Wings have turned their season around, winning four straight and 12 of their past 16. Calgary can’t boast the same record, but they have a superior analytics profile over their recent stretch.

Undoubtedly, the Wings on-ice product has taken significant steps forward in recent weeks; however, their past few efforts have been sub-optimal. Detroit has been outplayed in four of six, mainly due to deteriorating play in its own end. Three of their past five opponents have eclipsed 13 high-danger chances, yielding an inflated average of 12.4 per game. They’ve been bailed out by unsustainable goaltending, a trend that should start to reverse.

After playing six of seven games on the road, Calgary has settled in for a brief three-game home stand. Playing in the comforts of the Saddledome has shifted the Flames’ metrics in their favor. Over the previous two outings, the Flames have out-chanced, out-shot, and out-possessed their opponents, a trend that should continue on Saturday night.

Calgary has a modest moneyline price against the surging Red Wings. Nevertheless, the Flames have been operating at peak efficiency, giving them a more pronounced advantage than the betting line implies. We give Calgary the edge in this inter-conference affair.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers

The NHL’s poster boys take to the ice on Saturday night as Auston Matthews leads his Toronto Maple Leafs into a tilt versus Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton’s recent slide has precipitated a drop in its moneyline price. Still, there’s an advantage in backing the Leafs in this one.

Toronto has put forth some dynamite efforts lately. Despite losing three in a row, the Maple Leafs have outplayed their opponents in four straight. Their analytics success has been brought on by improved offensive play, with the Leafs eclipsing 10 quality opportunities in all but one of those contests. More importantly, they’ve out-chanced their opponents in all four games. Inevitably, sustained performance will lead to more wins.

We expect that trend to start in Saturday’s tilt in Edmonton. The Oilers have been in their slump recently, going 3-2-1 over their last six. The more concerning factor is their lackluster play in the defensive zone. Edmonton’s last three opponents have all eclipsed 10 high-danger chances, with two of three surpassing 23 scoring opportunities.

The Oilers’ ineffective defensive zone coverage plays into the Leafs’ good fortune. Toronto should have no problem maintaining its current form and relentlessly attacking Edmonton in its own end. Consequently, Toronto’s chances of victory are greater than the betting line implies.

