3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Monday 4/14/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

Apparently, Connor McDavid is all the Edmonton Oilers needed to change their outlook. After struggling without their captain for three weeks, McDavid has single-handedly improved the Oilers’ offensive standing. They will be looking to continue their ascent in a pivotal clash versus the Los Angeles Kings.

The winner of tonight’s Pacific Division showdown presumably has the inside track for the second seed and home-ice advantage when these teams meet in the playoffs. Thankfully, the Oilers have a few factors working in their favor. Health is less of a concern as some of their top playmakers are working their way back into the lineup. More importantly, they are getting hot at the right time.

Edmonton is putting in the work at both ends of the ice. They’ve gone north of 11 high-danger chances in three straight while limiting their opponents to a combined 12 quality opportunities over that stretch. Not surprisingly, that correlates with a sharp increase in expected goals-for rating, with the defending Western Conference champs eclipsing 63.5% in all three contests.

The Kings’ recent efforts have been less fulfilling. LA has been outplayed in five of eight, a stretch that includes six wins.

That imbalance supports the Kings as regression candidates, leaving an edge in backing the surging Oilers.

San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks will be happy when their season mercifully comes to an end. Perpetually mired in a state of underachievement, the Canucks are just running the clock out on the season. The San Jose Sharks will be the latest team to take advantage.

Vancouver has looked abysmal across its recent sample. They’ve been outplayed in four of five contests, resulting in a 44.5% expected goals-for rating. Ineffective production has been a driving cause in their demise. The 'Nucks are averaging 8.4 high-danger chances per game, while falling below that benchmark in three of their five outings.

The Sharks are swimming in a much better direction. Consistent offensive production hasn’t been a strength this season, but San Jose has eclipsed 11 high-danger opportunities in two of its last four. More importantly, they’ve translated those chances to goals. The Sharks are up to 13 goals over the sample, with all but two of those coming at five-on-five.

The Canucks are happy to ride out the tail end of the campaign and head into the offseason. Meanwhile, the Sharks are putting forth some of their best efforts of the season. Naturally, we see an edge in backing San Jose in this spot.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Nashville Predators

No team has underachieved more than the Nashville Predators this season. Unfortunately, their outlook doesn’t improve over the final games of the regular season. The Utah Hockey Club has been on a tear of late and should have no problem extending the Predators’ misery.

When these teams met last week, the Predators left with a 4-3 win. However, that victory was largely undeserved. Utah put up a monstrous 75.0% expected goals-for rating while out-chancing Nashville 20-7 in high-danger chances. That is part of a three-game span in which the Hockey Club has accumulated a 71.0% eGF rating.

Nashville’s efforts have been much less impressive. The Preds have been outplayed in three consecutive outings, failing to crack a 30.0% expected goals-for rating in either of their last two. Moreover, they’ve given up 16.0 high-danger chances per game, equaling 14 goals against.

The betting market might be overestimating the Predators’ chances in this Central Division affair. We see value in backing Utah as road chalk in this one.

