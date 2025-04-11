3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Friday 4/11/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have been ravaged by injuries, which are impacting their on-ice performance. While they’re still the superior team, the gap between them and the San Jose Sharks isn’t as pronounced as the betting line implies.

Scoring hasn’t been a strength for the Oilers recently. The defending Western Conference Champs have eclipsed two goals at five-on-five just once over their last nine games. More concerningly, that matches their production. Edmonton is averaging a below-average 8.7 high-danger chances over that stretch, while hitting double-digits only twice.

Conversely, the Sharks have gone on a tear over their last five games. Across that sample, they’ve recorded 11 or more high-danger chances on three occasions. San Jose is coming off a seven-goal outburst, with all but one coming at five-on-five.

Assuredly, the Oilers are the better team. However, they have dealt with a rash of injuries that have prevented them from reaching their ceiling recently. As a result, we see an edge in taking the Sharks on the puck line in this Pacific Division tilt.

Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

Undoubtedly, the most pivotal game on tonight’s slate is the Western Conference battle between the Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames. The Flames are five points back of the Wild for the final wild card spot, needing to make up ground over the final four games of the regular season.

Granted, they’re coming off a disastrous overtime loss. Still, Calgary’s recent efforts have been nothing short of sensational. The Flames have outplayed their opponents in four of six, putting together a 57.2% expected goals-for rating over that stretch. Naturally, they are better than their 3-1-2 record implies, pointing toward more wins in the short term.

Unfortunately for Wild fans, their team is trending in the opposite direction. Minnesota has outplayed just two of its last eight opponents, compiling a 48.7% expected goals-for rating. Still, the Wild are walking an unsustainable path with their 3-3-2 record across that eight-game sample.

Minnesota can’t maintain any traction in its own end. They’ve given up ten or more high-danger chances in three of their last four, which is unlikely to improve on the road. Under these circumstances, we see an edge in backing the home underdog Flames in this crucial late-season battle.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

After yesterday’s 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers, the Detroit Red Wings are back in action on Friday night. This time, the Wings are taking on a Tampa Bay Lightning side that has turned a corner with their recent efforts. A contrarian angle points towards a high-scoring affair at Amalie Arena.

While the Bolts have put together some dominant efforts, their success hasn’t translated to increased scoring. Tampa Bay has been held to one goal at five-on-five in three of their past four, totaling just five goals over that span. As a result, their shooting percentage has dipped to 6.7%, implying the Lightning are due for increased scoring.

Detroit is operating under similar circumstances. The Wings have been held to one goal at five-on-five in five of their past six, dropping their shooting percentage to 7.1%. However, goaltending has also been a limiting factor for Detroit. Red Wings netminders have given up four goals in each of the last two, while giving up eight goals at five-on-five over their previous four.

The Red Wings and Lightning are due for increased scoring. With Detroit playing on the second night of a back-to-back, with faltering goaltending, we’re anticipating immediate progression. Detroit will do what it can to keep pace, which should be enough to push this one over the total.

