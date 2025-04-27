3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Sunday 4/27/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

After getting stunned in the first two games of the series, the Edmonton Oilers inched closer to the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3. Edmonton gave up the lead in the third period, only to storm back and steal a 7-4 win. In doing so, they put together another stout defensive effort, that should once again pay off in Game 4.

Oilers goalies aren’t great, but they also aren’t as bad as they’ve shown recently. Through the first three games of the series, Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner have combined for an 88.7% save percentage across all strengths, but it has dropped to 86.7% at five-on-five. That puts them behind their respective regular season averages of 89.4% and 90.3%. Assuredly, those benchmarks will start to rise over the coming games.

Edmonton’s improved defensive structure will play a role in those increasing save percentages. The Oilers have put together some stout performances lately, holding the Kings to an average of 6.3 high-danger chances per game. More impressively, LA hasn’t eclipsed eight quality opportunities in any of the first three games of the series.

While they’ve maximized offensive efficiency, the Kings can’t continue at this unsustainable pace. We’re counting on another dominant performance from the Oilers, limiting the amount of time the Kings spend in the attacking zone. As a result, we see an edge in taking the under on LA’s team goal prop in Game 4.

Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens

Game 3 between the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens was one of the most entertaining games of the season. The stakes have never been higher with the Habs desperately needing to even the series before heading back to Washington. Thankfully, the Bell Centre has been a safe haven for the Canadiens all season.

Friday’s result reflects the Habs’ dominant effort. Montreal out-chanced the Caps 29-19 in scoring and 13-8 in high-danger opportunities. Combined with their possession metrics, the Canadiens mounted a 64.1% expected goals-for rating. That’s a reflection of their dominance on home ice, where the Habs compiled a 23-12-6 record this season, while averaging 11.0 high-danger chances per game.

An injury to Logan Thompson could also be a factor for the Capitals. Thompson missed the final seven games of the regular season, making it back for the series opener. Since then, he has taken a stick to the head, puck to the neck, and a collision with Dylan Strome, which finally forced him out of action in Game 3. The Caps' netminder was absent from Saturday’s optional skate. Even if he suits up, Thompson won’t be at his best on Sunday night. In his absence, Charlie Lindgren doesn’t match what Thompson brings.

Montreal’s dominance at home is a primary factor in their presumed dominance in Game 4. However, goaltending will also be an issue for the Capitals. Based on our analysis, we see an edge on the Habs' moneyline in this one.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils

The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils series has turned into a chess game of epic proportions. Through the first three games of the series, the Canes and Devils have traded quality chances, with the home team holding an advantage each time out. That trend should continue in Game 4, with the Devils relying on a familiar face to spark their offense.

Jesper Bratt has assumed the lead offensive role in New Jersey. The Swedish sniper wrapped up a point-per-game regular season and has recorded a point in all three contests in this series. Dating back to the regular season, Bratt has recorded at least three shots in six consecutive contests, and his analytics profile points to renewed success.

So far this postseason, the Devils winger has 64.5% high-danger chance and 58.9% scoring chance ratings. Moreover, he starts 65.5% of his shifts in the attacking zone, all of which contribute to a 59.0% expected goals-for rating. Still, Bratt is operating significantly below that standard, skating around with a 33.3% actual goals-for rating. Inevitably, those metrics should balance out with an increase in scoring from Bratt.

Bratt is a natural progression candidate, and all signs point toward an improved performance on Sunday afternoon. We see a playable advantage in most of his props with the most significant edge in the anytime goal scorer market.

