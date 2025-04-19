3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Saturday 4/19/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we’ve still got plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues have the honor of kicking off the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Jets are looking to break free from the Presidents’ Trophy curse, and they have a substantive advantage over the Blues in Game 1.

Analytically, the Jets have been on the rise lately. The Central Division winners have outplayed 11 of their last 12 opponents, compiling a 56.4% expected goals-for rating over that stretch. While their 8-4-0 record is impressive, it still puts them below their expected level. Naturally, we’re forecasting more wins in the short term, as those metrics balance out.

Unfortunately, St. Louis is pointed in the opposite direction. Across the same sample, the Blues have vastly overachieved relative to their underlying metrics. Since March 23, their 43.6% expected goals-for rating is the third-worst in the NHL. In contrast, St. Louis has compiled a 61.0% actual goals-for rating with a better points percentage than the Jets.

The Blues are walking an unsustainable path and showed signs of slowing down over the latter stages of the campaign. Inevitably, their metrics will continue to correct, leaving an edge in backing the hosts in the series opener.

Every team needs a “do-it-all” defenseman. For the Winnipeg Jets, Neal Pionk is that guy. The eight-year veteran plays under any circumstances, finding ways to produce virtually whenever he’s on the ice. Pionk can be counted on to drive production against the Blues.

Pionk averages the second-most minutes per game, but does so across all strengths. He’s a stalwart on the penalty kill, contributes on the powerplay, and is a minutes-eater at five-on-five. While he starts only 38.9% of his shifts in the attacking zone, the Jets blueliner ranks sixth on the team in scoring and high-danger chances.

More importantly, Pionk has translated that production into meaningful output. His 39 points this season were the second-highest of his career, and he matched his previous best with 10 goals. Moreover, he’s sustained that production and output toward the end of the season, recording multiple shots in four of his past five, while adding a goal and an assist.

This is a value play in every sense of the word, but it’s one worth making. Pionk has demonstrated his worth all year long, and he’s been rewarded for his efforts more recently. You can play it safe with his points prop, but we can’t overlook the edge in backing him as an any time goal scorer.

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars

Apparently, earning the second seed in the Central Division wasn’t enough to convince bettors that the Dallas Stars are the real deal. Despite opening on home ice, the Stars are underdogs in Game 1 versus the Colorado Avalanche. The moneyline is an intriguing entry point, but we see more value on the under in this one.

Colorado had an unspectacular end to the regular season. The Avs were held to nine or fewer high-danger chances in four of their last five games. Not surprisingly, scoring was negatively impacted. The Avalanche were held to six goals at five-on-five across that four-game sample, managing 12 markers across all strengths.

A similar pattern played out in the Stars' games. Dallas eclipsed nine quality chances just once over its last five games, recording one or fewer goals at five-on-five in all but one of those contests. That downward trajectory should hold steady into the postseason, as the Stars continue to operate above their expected goals-for total on the season.

Playoff hockey typically results in tightly-contested matchups. That’s precisely what we anticipate in Saturday’s clash between the Avs and Stars. Goals should be at a premium as these teams clamor for chances, leaving an edge in taking the under.

