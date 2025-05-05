3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Panthers vs. Maple Leafs in Game 1

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Florida Panthers quickly shifted into playoff mode, easily dispatching the Tampa Bay Lightning in their first-round series. In doing so, they set up a Round 2 clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Florida is installed as short road favorites in Game 1, warranting a betting look toward the Atlantic Division winners.

Toronto showed that this isn’t the team of old. The Maple Leafs have finally learned the hard lessons of eight early playoff exits and appear to have adapted their game to the rigors of the playoffs. They have put an increased emphasis on defense, holding the Ottawa Senators to an average of 8.5 high-danger chances per game despite three of those contests going to overtime. That defensive structure will be integral to slowing down Florida’s attack.

Regression will also be a factor in the Panthers’ anticipated demise. Florida vastly overachieved relative to its production metrics, implying that a correction phase could lie on the horizon. They scored 19 goals across five games in the opening round despite averaging a paltry 17.6 scoring and 8.4 high-danger chances per game. Moreover, the Panthers have fallen below seven quality opportunities in three of their last four.

The Maple Leafs play with a new defensive enthusiasm that will make it hard for the Panthers to prevail. Factoring in Florida’s presumed offensive regression, we see a decisive edge on the hosts in Game 1.

Auston Matthews is the face of the franchise, but Mitch Marner has quietly asserted himself as the premier all-around playoff performer the Leafs have desperately been looking for. Marner had a sensational opening round, and we expect him to carry that momentum into Round 2.

Marner does it all for the Leafs. He averages north of 20 minutes per game while serving on the powerplay and penalty killing units. Most impressively, Marner is among the Leafs’ top producers despite not getting the same offensive zone saturation as other more prominent players.

So far this postseason, Marner ranks second on the team in high-danger chances and third in scoring opportunities, averaging 6.8 and 11.5, respectively. More importantly, he’s translated that to tangible output in the playoffs. After leading the Leafs in scoring throughout the regular season, Marner has eight points through six playoff games.

Assuredly, Marner’s elite offensive production will continue into tonight’s series opener versus the Panthers. At the current price, there is undeniable value in backing the Leafs forward to go over his points prop at home.

It’s time to take stock of how the Maple Leafs are deploying another one of their top-skilled players. William Nylander has re-emerged as a top-scoring threat and should have no problem finding the back of the net in Game 1.

No Maple Leafs player is getting more offensive zone time than Nylander. The 2014 first-round draft pick is starting an absurd 90.5% of his shifts in the opponents’ end. Predictably, that correlates with some of the team’s best offensive production. Nylander leads the team with 12.7 scoring chances per game. Moreover, he also ranks as a primary factor in high-danger chances, averaging 6.2 per outing.

Practically, Nylander has translated that production to elite scoring output. Through the opening round, he has nine points, including three goals on 18 shots. Still, that 16.6% shooting percentage puts him below his regular-season average of 17.8%, implying that we should see more robust output from Nylander against the Panthers.

He may be priced as one of the top anytime goal scorers in tonight’s contest, but there is still value in riding the Nylander train at home. He has proven to be one of the Leafs’ premier scorers, and we expect him to deliver as the Leafs seek their first crack at the conference championship since 2002.

