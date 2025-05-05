FanDuel Champions League Promo: 30% Profit Boost for Any Soccer Parlay on 5/6-5/7/25

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the soccer action. With the second leg of the semifinals taking place this week, FanDuel has a special promotion for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP wager on ANY soccer match happening from May 5th through May 6th, 2025!

The first UEFA Champions League semifinals match takes place on May 6th and features Inter and Barcelona. They drew 3-3 during last week's first leg in Barcelona. Inter has +108 odds to qualify for the next round. Barcelona has -132 odds to advance.

Then, on Wednesday the 7th, PSG hosts Arsenal. PSG leads 1-0 on aggregate after an impressive showing in the opening leg. With the second leg shifting to Paris, PSG has -550 odds to qualify for the next round. Arsenal has +360 odds to advance.

The Champions League semis aren't the only soccer events eligible for this promotion! See a full menu of soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP/SGP+ wager for any soccer match taking place from May 6th through May 7th, 2025.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00 AM ET on May 8th, 2025.

