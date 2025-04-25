3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Friday 4/25/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens welcome the Washington Capitals to La Belle Province for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference series. The Habs have kept things close through the opening two contests, but we anticipate a more robust offensive performance on Friday night.

The Caps have had no problem putting up chances. Washington attempted 26 scoring and 14 high-danger opportunities in Game 1, following up with 23 and 12 in the second contest. Still, Washington has been held in check, recording just four goals at five-on-five. That puts them below their expected goals-for tally and makes them natural progression candidates as the series shifts to Montreal.

At the same time, the Canadiens can be counted on for more offensive production and output. Montreal’s best efforts come at home. Over their last five games, the Habs have recorded 18 goals with 12 coming at five-on-five. Still, their home ice shooting percentage is two points below their road output, implying we should see sustained increases in scoring.

Both teams are capable of more offensively, and we expect to see that on Friday night. As a result, taking the over is the most advantageous position to take ahead of this one.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

The betting market has opened the Edmonton Oilers as short home favorites in tonight’s pivotal showdown versus the Los Angeles Kings. LA has easily dispatched the Oilers in the first two games, but we’re less confident that will change in Game 3.

Goaltending has been the Oilers’ downfall all season, and that’s become glaringly evident in the postseason. Stuart Skinner stopped just 24 of 30 shots in the series opener. He followed that up with 23 saves on 28 shots on Wednesday night. Altogether, that equals an 81.0% save percentage, which is not conducive to more wins.

The more concerning trend is Edmonton’s sheer lack of discipline. The Oilers continue to take unwarranted penalties, shifting the power balance in favor of the Kings. Across all strengths, LA compiled a 63.3% expected goals-for percentage in Game 1 and an even more impressive 66.5% mark in Game 2.

Edmonton is getting utterly dominated in this series. Even with the series moving to their friendly confines, we’re not confident they can pull themselves back into this series. We see an edge in backing the Kings on Friday night at the current price.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils

The Carolina Hurricanes have asserted themselves as the superior team in their first-round series versus the New Jersey Devils. Balanced production is a hallmark of the Canes’ success, and we’re predicting another top-notch performance from Taylor Hall on Friday night.

So far in these playoffs, Hall has been sensational. Across all strengths, the former Hart Trophy winner has compiled a meaty 72.7% Corsi rating, which is complemented by some elite production metrics. Hall has been on the ice for 26 scoring chances while giving up just nine. More impressively, he’s created 14 high-danger opportunities while giving up just one. Those values correspond with respective ratings of 74.3% and 93.3%.

Despite his elite production, Hall has been relatively quiet. While he recorded two assists in Game 1, Hall was held pointless in the second contest. Consequently, he’s operating well below his expected output metrics. Naturally, we expect those metrics to balance out over the coming games.

We’re expecting big things from Taylor Hall on Friday night. He has proven to be one of the Canes’ most valuable depth pieces and should have no problem maintaining his form against his former club. There’s an edge in backing Hall to record a point.

