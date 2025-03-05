3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Wednesday 3/5/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

According to our NHL projections, Artemi Panarin is predicted to have the best chance of scoring a goal on the entire slate. His 0.67 projected goals imply around +104 odds of lighting the lamp, which should immediately have our attention.

Panarin paces the New York Rangers in goals (25) while leading the way in shots on goal per game (3.1) and per 60 minutes (9.45). Playing on both the first line and first power-play unit, he typically has no shortage of opportunities, and he's scored in back-to-back games behind 13 total shots on goal.

As for his matchup, the Washington Capitals are middle of the pack in expected goals allowed per 60 (3.05) and high-danger chances allowed per 60 (11.09), but Panarin and the Rangers should benefit from facing projected starting goalie Charlie Lindgren. Lindgren sits at just -2.2 goals saved above expected this season, which is a far cry from teammate Logan Thompson's elite 28.4.

As of this writing, tonight's Toronto Maple Leafs-Vegas Golden Knights matchup is the only one with a 6.5 total, suggesting it could be one of the better environments for offense.

Although Vegas is generally a strong defensive team, they're expected to have the lesser of their two goalies in net tonight (Ilya Samsonov) and rank just 20th in penalty killing percentage (77.1%). Samsonov has -2.5 goals saved above expected, whereas the team's other goalie, Adin Hill, shows a far better 13.1.

Since returning from the break, William Nylander has logged at least one goal or assist in five of the last six games. This season, he's averaged 3.3 shots on goal per game and 9.89 shots on goal per 60, both second on the team to only Auston Matthews. Nylander plays on the first power-play unit, so he has a good chance of taking advantage of the Golden Knights' modest penalty kill.

Nylander projects for 0.53 goals, which is actually identical to Matthews, but we're getting far more value by backing Nylander at this price.

Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators get a juicy matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, a team that allows the fourth-most expected goals per 60 (3.37) and third-most high-dangers chances per 60 (12.91). As of Wednesday morning, the Senators own the night's highest implied team total (3.98).

Tkachuck enters with the slate's second-best goals projection (0.62), and he actually leads the league in expected goals (29.4) despite having just 23 actual goals. Positive regression seems to be kicking in, though, as he's scored in two straight games since the break and three in a row overall.

He leads the team by a wide margin in shots on goal per game (4.2) and per 60 (13.4), so he should continues to get regular opportunities to add to his goal tally.

