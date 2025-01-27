3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Monday 1/27/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our daily NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Stefan Noesen +280 View more odds in Sportsbook

I'm a bit surprised the New Jersey Devils' implied team total (2.92) is so low today.

While the Philadelphia Flyers' defensive fundamentals are solid, they've had a hard time with bunnies due to poor goaltending. Tonight's projected starter in the crease, Samuel Ersson, ranks 85th of 87 qualifying goalies in goals saved above expectation (-9.48 GSAx).

A top-five team in Corsi and high-danger chances per 60 minutes, the Devils are an offensive juggernaut. Plenty of their skaters could find twine in this matchup, but I'm rolling with Stefan Noesen on the team's second forward line and first power-play unit.

The 31-year-old's breakout season is showing 18 goals in New Jersey's system, which is already a career-high in January.

Oddsmakers still aren't paying his fit in the offense respect, but FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections are. At 0.46 median expected goals, we'd put his odds for a tally closer to +171.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Adrian Kempe +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

This is another goal prop that might be undervalued due to a low game total (5.5).

The Los Angeles Kings' staunch defense probably holds more weight for that than the Detroit Red Wings, who rank 18th in expected goals (xG) allowed per 60 minutes (2.96). Cam Talbot (2.55 GSAx in 27 appearances) hasn't been a menacing force, either.

If so, I'll turn to L.A.'s leading scorer, Adrian Kempe. Long gone are the days where he needs to be freed, tallying 24 goals on the Kings' top forward and power-play units alongside pass-first veteran Anze Kopitar.

Kempe is firing of late, posting at least five shots on goal in five of his last seven games. He's scored four times in this stretch.

At 0.59 expected goals, Kempe leads all skaters in FDR's projections. He's a nice value proposition at the second-lowest odds in his own game behind Red Wings sniper Dylan Larkin.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Zach Hyman +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

In recent seasons, the Seattle Kraken could at least hang their hat on defense despite the expansion franchise -- obviously -- yet to accrue top-shelf goal-scoring talent.

That's changed in 2024-25.

Seattle has allowed the sixth-most xG per 60 minutes (3.23) while netminder Joey Daccord (19.05 GSAx) has been left to pick up the pieces. The problem in tonight's game with the Edmonton Oilers? Edmonton has his number. He's amassed a 3.79 goals against average (GAA) and .879 SV% in six career appearances against them.

If so, the big guns are -- as usual -- oversaturated for the Oil, but winger Zach Hyman can help with regression on the way. Hyman's role on Connor McDavid's wing from last season hasn't changed; his goals per game average has just plummeted from 0.68 to 0.39 due to poor shooting luck.

In a sport this random, he'll get hot again soon. We've got Hyman projected for 0.49 goals, so he'll sneak into value range at any number longer than +159.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.