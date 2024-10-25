3 Best NFL SGP Bets for Week 8

Looking for a new way to bet on the NFL this season? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

Which correlated bets stand out for this week's NFL action?

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 8

Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Lockett Anytime Touchdown (+185)

Keon Coleman Over 31.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

James Cook 50+ Rushing Yards (-195)

This Buffalo Bills-Seattle Seahawks meeting features a close spread (3.0) and high game total (46.5), which sets us up for an ideal spot to build a Same Game Parlay.

Let's start with Tyler Lockett. He's posted a mere 2.2% touchdown rate (1 TD via 46 targets) this season while 23 out of 30 players who have drawn 45-plus targets have scored at least twice. He's due for scoring regression and has the market shares to vouch for it, including a 24.6% air yards share, 23.3% red zone target share, and 33.3% end zone target share. To add, D.K. Metcalf (knee) is trending towards sitting out in Week 8, further boosting Locket's potential usage.

I like two members of Buffalo's offense to get going on Sunday. Keon Coleman exploded for 125 yards last week, but the market is setting his Week 8 yardage prop at just 31.5. He's earned a 14.8% target share, 22.8% air yards share, and touts a 13.5 average depth of target (aDOT). Coleman has logged 49-plus yards in four out of seven games and will also draw one of PFF's top WR/CB matchups for Week 8. Our NFL projections expect him to tally 40.8 receiving yards in this one.

Keon Coleman - Receiving Yds Keon Coleman Over Oct 27 8:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Finally, let's ask James Cook to achieve a tame 50-plus rushing yards. Cook is averaging 4.2 yards per carry and has rushed for 71-plus yards in three out of six games. There are two reasons why I like his matchup against the Seahawks. For starters, Seattle comes in with a 20th-ranked schedule-adjusted rush defense and has surrendered the second-most rushing yards per game (129.0) and the fourth-most yards per carry (5.19) to opposing backs. Secondly, the Bills are favored by 3.0 points and figure to hold down a lead, which would further increase Cook's rushing volume. Our projections forecast him to gain 75 yards on the ground this weekend.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jalen McMillan Over 42.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Darnell Mooney Over 48.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Over 45.5 (-115)

Two top-11 adjusted pass offenses and bottom-11 adjusted pass defenses will meet up this Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This NFC South bout could be a barnburner and a close spread (2.5) indicates the potential for a shootout, so I'm keen on targeting the over at 45.5 points.

Total Match Points Over Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If we're hoping for points we should look for receivers on both sides to get going. Let's start with Atlanta's Darnell Mooney. This season, Mooney is rocking a 22.8% target share, 33.2% air yards share, and is averaging 4.6 downfield targets per game. That's helped him log 56-plus receiving yards in four of his last six games. The Bucs are letting up 22.3 targets (third-most), 14.0 receptions (fourth-most), 162.1 yards (sixth-most) to opposing wide receivers, so Sunday sets up to be another 50-plus-yard day for Mooney.

Tampa Bay will be without both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in this one. In turn, we should expect Jalen McMillan to see a hike in workload. McMillan has earned a 20.4% air yards share through five games, so he was already seeing legit work even with Godwin and Evans. This past Monday, we saw McMillan get targeted eight times in a game that Evans left early due to injury. He figures to play a meaty role this weekend, one that could have him sailing past 42.5 receiving yards.

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown (+110)

Kareem Hunt Over 66.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Chiefs -9.5 (-110)

The Las Vegas Raiders made the mistake of poking fun at Patrick Mahomes over the offseason, and they seem to have woken up the bear, as Mahomes stated the matter "will get handled when it gets handled."

Narratives aside, I like the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs to steamroll past the Raiders on Sunday. Kansas City currently ranks 5th on our NFL Power Rankings with a 7.09 nERD while the Raiders rank 29th with a -9.19 nERD. The Chiefs' defense has been unforgiving, permitting just 17.2 points per game (fifth-fewest). Vegas' offense is averaging just 17.7 points per game (tied for sixth-fewest) and have scored just 15 and 13 points in their last two contests. This one's shaping up to be a blowout.

As we look for the Chiefs to cover a 9.5-point spread, let's target Travis Kelce to score his first touchdown of the season. 50 out of 56 players who have earned at least 36 targets this season have scored at least one touchdown, and Kelce is one out of the six who hasn't. He's due to hit the end zone.

Let's wrap up this SGP by adding Kareem Hunt's rushing prop. Hunt has logged 69, 102, and 78 rushing yards through three games with the Chiefs this season. He'll face a Raiders defense that allows 4.95 yards per carry (sixth-most in NFL) to opposing backs. Add in the likelihood of the Chiefs enjoying a positive game script, and I'll back Hunt to exceed 66.5 yards for a fourth straight weekend.

