3 Best NFL SGP Bets for Week 4

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 4

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears

D.J. Moore Anytime Touchdown (+170)

Kyren Williams 60+ Rushing Yards (-265)

Over 40.5 (-118)

I've been beating the drum on D.J. Moore's touchdown prop in our NFL Player Props for Week 4 and the FanDuel Research staff's expert picks for this week.

Nine players have tallied at least 28 targets this season and Moore is the only one of the bunch to not have reached the end zone. He's earned a 25.0% target share, 20.0% red zone target share, and a 97.7% route participation rate. I'll triple-down and build a Same Game Parlay around Moore reaching the end zone against a 31st-ranked Los Angeles Rams pass defense, one that's been torched for three receiving touchdowns in each of their last two games.

Over on LAR's side, we have Kyren Williams, who figures to continue his monstrous workload with both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp still out. Williams handled 24 carries for 89 yards in Week 3. Los Angeles ran Williams into the ground even while attempting to dig out of a two-possession deficit for most of that game. His efficiency isn't always pretty, but FanDuel Research's NFL projections forecast Williams to eat up 84.7 rushing yards this weekend by sheer volume (19.7 attempts).

Let's tack on the over to this Same Game Parlay. Passing should be of the essence for Chicago, both because of their soft matchup and their terribly inefficient run game, one that is averaging only 3.0 yards per carry (second-fewest in NFL). The Rams have coughed up an average of 30.3 points and a minimum of 24 points through three games, so this is a real light-up spot for the Bears. I typically trust Matthew Stafford's offense to keep up their end of the bargain to some extent. They dropped 27 points on the Niners just last week and dating back to last season, Stafford and company have scored at least 20 points in 14 out of 18 games, even while dealing with a depleted offense in many of those games.

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers

Tee Higgins Anytime Touchdown (+185)

Bengals Moneyline (-215)

Diontae Johnson 50+ Receiving Yards (-210)

Tee Higgins held a 97.5% route participation rate in his first game back with the Cincinnati Bengals, which tells me we should have no concerns backing him this week. He also had six targets in that one, two of which were red zone targets, so I like the value we are getting on his +185 touchdown odds.

Higgins punched in five touchdowns through 12 games a season ago and handled a 19.0% red zone target share. The 0-3 Bengals need to make a statement this weekend, and what better way to do so than by pouncing on the Carolina Panthers, a defense that has allowed an average of 31.6 points (most in NFL) and a minimum of 22 points through three games. And two of those contests were against slow offenses in the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Andy Dalton may have managed to lead the Panthers to a 36-22 win last week, throwing for 319 yards and three tuddys, but a date with a motivated Bengals defense won't be as easy. numberFire hands the Bengals a 67.8% win chance in this one, and their -215 moneyline odds imply a slightly lower 68.2% probability, so I'll back Cincy to grab their first dub of the season.

Let's wrap this SGP up by looking for Diontae Johnson to reel in a manageable 50 receiving yards. Johnson exploded in Week 3, catching eight of his 14 targets for a massive 122 yards and a touchdown score. There's little doubt that we've already seen his spike week, but his 28.3% target share, 33.5% air yards share, and 92.5% route participation rate through three games is hard to deny, especially with Adam Thielen on the injured reserve.

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Bills Moneyline (+118)

Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (+130)

Zay Flowers 40+ Receiving Yards (-210)

Football fans are getting a much-needed, highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football game this week with the undefeated Buffalo Bills taking on the 1-2 Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Josh Allen and the Bills have been firing on absolutely every cylinder and practically wrapped their last two games up by halftime. According to numberFire's nERD-based metrics, they tout a league-best 12.54 nERD while no other team has a mark higher than 6.30. Sean McDermott's defense looks expectedly great and I'm beginning to trust Joe Brady with my life, so I'm good to buy into Buffalo as road 'dogs.

If we're buying into the Bills, we might as well look for them to score. Allen skipped out on the end zone festivities last week, opting to toss for four of them in the first half, but he ran in two scores in Week 1. He also logged 15 rush scores a season ago, scoring at least one in 70.5% of games. These +130 odds are a bit forgiving. Baltimore has allowed 3.3 red zone scoring attempts per game (tied for 19th) and are ceding a 66.0% red zone scoring percentage (tied for 21st).

Let's add Zay Flowers to the mix. Flowers has earned a whopping 29.4% target share and has participated in 100.0% of Baltimore's routes this season. His matchup against cornerback Cam Lewis is considered one of the best WR/CB matchups to target this week (per PFF). Our projections expect him to tally 55 receiving yards in this contest, one that features a meaty 46.5 over/under.

