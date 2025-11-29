3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 13

A lot of the Week 13 NFL fireworks have already blasted off with four fun games in the books.

Still, Sunday's slate isn't too shabby, and I do think there's value in the player prop market.

Utilizing our NFL projections as a guide, here are some NFL player props that look appealing for this week.

NFL Prop Picks for Week 13

Devin Neal - Rush Attempts Devin Neal Over Nov 30 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I opened the props tab for this game assuming I'd back Taysom Hill as I'm expecting a robust role for him without Alvin Kamara. Instead, it was Devin Neal who grabbed my attention due to some low prop lines.

In relief of Kamara last week, Neal finished with just 7 carries for 18 yards. It was a rough output, given he played 73.8% of the snaps.

This week, though, the team will have the full week to prep Neal to be the lead back, potentially allowing them to swing the pendulum toward him and away from Hill. They were getting him at least some looks while Kamara was healthy, too, so it's not as if he was a complete afterthought.

Neal was a sixth-round pick this year while the other backs on the roster -- Audric Estime and Evan Hull -- were brought in to simply fill out the depth chart. With nothing to gain this year, the New Orleans Saints have an incentive to see if Neal can be a part of their long-term plan. Thus, I'm expecting a steady enough diet for 10.5 to look low in retrospect.

Cam Ward - Rushing Yds Cam Ward Over Nov 30 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Tennessee Titans' offense is trending up recently, and Cameron Ward's legs have been part of the ascent. I think there's still a window to buy before the market reacts.

The Titans' three best offensive games by schedule-adjusted early-down passing EPA have all come in their past four games. In the one exception -- Week 12 -- they had their best late-down success rate of the year. There's a clear shift upward.

Part of the success last week was Ward scrambling. He had a season-high 4 scrambles, leading to 6 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also had three scrambles and two explosive runs in Week 11, their other game since the bye.

Ward's a good athlete who hasn't really had to use his legs much historically because of how good he was as a passer. But his ability to create off-schedule shows he's dynamic enough to make some magic when he wants, and that's now translating to rushing yardage. I think now's the time to buy in, both to the offense in general but also specifically to Ward.

Kenneth Gainwell - Rushing + Receiving Yds Kenneth Gainwell Over Nov 30 9:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even before Jaylen Warren got hurt in Week 11, Kenneth Gainwell looked like he was starting to steal some work. That carried into Week 12, and the market doesn't seem to have adjusted much.

Gainwell has played more than half the snaps in three straight games, and Warren was fully healthy for two of those. Last week, Gainwell had 10 carries and 6 targets, and he turned that into 122 yards from scrimmage.

That came against a Chicago Bears defense missing roughly its top 37 linebackers, but the Buffalo Bills have been putrid against the run this year. They've let up the fourth highest explosive run rate to backs are are numberFire's 31st-ranked rush defense.

This matchup is an Arthur Smith fever dream. His quarterback is banged up, giving him excuse to run it as much as his heart desires. That could lead to success for both Warren and Gainwell, but with Gainwell's recent uptick undersold here, he's the preferred target.

