3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Commanders at Packers

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Washington Commanders take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Best Player Prop Picks for Commanders at Packers on Thursday Night Football

The Packers will host the Commanders after both groups opened up their season with a double-digit victory. Island games went off in Week 1 -- the primetime contests ranked first, third, fourth, and fifth in scoring for the week and were all decided by one possession.

Tonight's close spread (3.5) and high total (48.5) have us ready for another barnburner, and we can look to target the over on Jayden Daniels' rushing prop.

Daniels led the Commanders in rush attempts (11) and broke off for a solid 68 yards in Week 1.

Green Bay's pass rush is lethal and Micah Parsons made an instant impact against the Detroit Lions despite being in limited form. But unlike Jared Goff, Daniels can use his legs. I'm expecting to see plenty of scrambles from him in this one.

Daniels is averaging 53.3 rushing yards and has exceeded 44.5 rushing yards in 11 out of 18 career games.

Terry McLaurin was quiet in Week 1, which wasn't all that surprising considering a hold-in held him out for the lion's share of training camp and the preseason.

As road 'dogs in a short week, Washington will need everything they can get from McLaurin tonight, and I see value in his alternate receiving lines.

Despite catching just 2 of his 4 targets for 27 yards, McLaurin had a strong role on Sunday. He played 80.0% of the snaps and ran a team-high 78.4% of routes to earn a 28.7% air yards share.

McLaurin is no stranger to high highs and low lows as yardage output goes -- he earned 25 yards or fewer in as many games (5) as he erupted for 100-plus yards (5) in 2024. I'll note that he averaged 79.8 yards in contests that followed a 25-yard or fewer outing.

The Commanders have a 22.5 implied team total but are nonetheless underdogs, which leaves us with exciting shootout potential. McLaurin is primed to log deep targets in this one.

A season ago, McLaurin amassed 90-plus receiving yards in 35.3% of games -- up from the 22.7% implied probability on these +340 odds.

It's never easy to get a grasp on Green Bay's receiving room, but I see enough working in Romeo Doubs' favor to support his touchdown odds at +240.

Doubs was the WR1 in Week 1. He ran a team-high 69.6% of the routes and enjoyed a 38.1% air yards share and 33.3% red zone target share. He didn't score, but he did reel in 68 receiving yards.

Jayden Reed, meanwhile, was relegated to a measly 38.3% snap rate as he deals with a reported Jones fracture. Reed still had a great role when he was in the game, but that low, injury-induced snap rate should be on our radar -- especially given the short week. Christian Watson is still on the IR, and the Pack don't seem too enthused about Dontayvion Wicks, which means tonight is a rare night where we can feel fairly comfortable about a single receiver's role in the Packers offense.

Across the past two seasons, Doubs has scored 12 touchdowns through 30 games. He's my favorite bet to find the end zone tonight.

