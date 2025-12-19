3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Eagles at Commanders, Week 16

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Saturday as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Washington Commanders? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Eagles at Commanders Betting Picks

I do show value in the Commanders against the spread at +7, so I don't mind if you want to go that route. But that value stems from being above market on the Commanders' offense, and taking the over, instead, means I don't have to sweat it if the Eagles torch this putrid defense.

Even with Marcus Mariota starting for most of the season, the Commanders are still a respectable 16th in numberFire's schedule-adjusted offensive rankings. They've especially thrived on the ground, an area the Eagles could struggle with Jalen Carter out again.

The absence of Laremy Tunsil is partially negated by the Commanders' having both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel healthy. After factoring in all the key ingredients, my model has this total at 46.5, far enough above market for me to dive in.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. is off the injury report after missing last week's game, having logged three full practices this week. Assuming he slots back into his typical role, +200 is a value.

Rodriguez's role changed back in Week 9, and he has played five games since. In those, he has 26.4% of the team's carries or targets inside the red zone, and his snap rate goes up to 46.7% from 40.8% overall.

The risk here is that the team could get more work to rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt to see what it has in him for 2025. If you buy into that narrative, I actually am showing value in Croskey-Merritt to score at +430, as well. I just have a bigger edge on Rodriguez, funneling me that direction.

Jalen Hurts - Pass Attempts Jalen Hurts Under Dec 20 10:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

At their core, the Eagles still want to be a rush-centric team. They just need to be efficient in order to do so.

That shouldn't be a problem here.

The Commanders enter Week 16 ranked 28th against the run, according to numberFire's metrics. They're even worse against the pass, but Philadelphia should be effective on the ground.

Overall, Hurts has gone under this number in 8 of 14 games this year. Every single one of the overs came in games they either lost or trailed big. Unless you see this game bucking the bookmakers' expectations, most of the signs are pointing toward an under for Hurts.

