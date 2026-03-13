2 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 3/13/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Props for Today

New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers

The New York Knicks wrap up their road trip with a friendly matchup at the Indiana Pacers, and I like these odds for Karl-Anthony Towns to hit at least two triples.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Karl-Anthony Towns +118 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Pacers are about as good of a matchup for overs as there is. Across the past 10 games, Indiana is playing at the second-fastest pace while ranking second-worst in defensive rating. Yes, please.

Towns -- who has made three triples in each of his past two outings -- has played the Pacers once this season, and he went 1 for 6 from three in that game. The six attempts are noteworthy, and given that KAT is a 39.0% career three-point shooter, if he sees that kind of volume again today, Towns should be able to hit multiple treys.

Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers

Bennedict Mathurin is trending up, and I like him to go over his points prop in a delightful home matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Bennedict Mathurin - Points Bennedict Mathurin Over Mar 14 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Mathurin is averaging 19.4 points per night through nine games with the Los Angeles Clippers, but he's really finding his footing of late. Over the past five games, he's gone for at least 21 points four times as he settles into his role.

The Bulls are a great matchup for him. Over the past 10 games, Chicago is third in pace, and they're giving up the seventh-most points per game to shooting guards (24.1) across their last 15 games.

Mathurin has been getting to the line a lot -- at least nine FT attempts in three consecutive games -- and he can light up a poor Chicago defense.

